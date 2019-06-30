Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, is hosting the Fourth of July parade in downtown Napa again this year. Each Monday before the parade, Angela Hoxsey, a Rotarian, is interviewing one of the club’s veterans.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian Bernie Narvaez was born in Mazatlan, Mexico and came to the United States with his parents in 1990 at age 5.
“As a kid, I remember Fourth of July parades, and was sometimes even in the parades with youth groups or sports teams,” Narvaez said. But he didn’t really begin to understand American patriotism until high school.
“For me growing up there was an identity thing," he said. "Culturally I had challenges, like ‘where do I belong?’ But taking civics classes I began to understand that we are all diverse, we all belong.
“After 9/11 happened, I knew I was going to enlist. I wanted to give back for all the opportunities we were given, to give back as an immigrant.”
He joined the Marines in 2004 and served in Iraq. He was honorably discharged in 2010.
In Iraq, his unit provided security and leadership training to the local people. About 90 percent of the time was spent in mounted patrols, where there is always the danger of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) but Narvaez was lucky and didn’t encounter any. He was also fortunate in that the base where he and his fellow Marines lived, which they jokingly called the Alamo because of its square shape and single entrance, was not hit by overhead projectiles during his time there.
Narvaez’s unit also protected women who were trying to reenter the workforce and people trying to go to school. “That’s what I’m proudest of,” he said. “Helping people be able to get an education and opportunities like I was able to in the U.S.”
Because he had supportive family and a wife to come home to, Narvaez did not experience many of the reentry issues some of his fellow Marines did.
“I just lost a friend I served with," he said. "He took his own life and unfortunately it’s too common.”
He remains active in veterans groups and has been involved with Napa County Veterans Commission since its inception about a year ago. The Commission, created by the Board of Supervisors, is laying the foundations for what is needed to address veterans' issues in Napa County.
“When things get hard here, I remind myself how hard some people have it, I have perspective about how precious life is.” Narvaez said. “I want to keep the message alive: other people don’t have the opportunities and freedoms we do, so take advantage of it but don’t take it for granted.”
Note: The 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade, “Celebrating the American Dream,” will be at 10 a.m. in downtown Napa on July 4. For more information or entry rules and forms, go to napa4thofjulyparade.com. For information about Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, go to napasunriserotary.net.