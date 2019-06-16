* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The 2019 Napa 4th of July parade, “Celebrating the American Dream,” will be at 10am in downtown Napa on July 4. Entries are asked to focus on patriotism in the spirit of the holiday. For more information or entry rules and forms, go to napa4thofjulyparade.com. For information about Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, go to napasunriserotary.net.