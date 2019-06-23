Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, is hosting the 4th of July parade in Napa again this year. Each Monday before the parade Angela Hoxsey interview one of the club’s veterans.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian Jonny Karpuk grew up in Sioux City, Iowa on a small farm. Both his grandfathers had served in World War II, one of whom retired as a rear admiral from the U.S. Navy. After high school, Karpuk was recruited to play football at West Point. He said, “I couldn’t help but notice the incredible opportunity for education and I was always enamored of the idea of serving overseas.”
Karpuk went into the army in 2001 as a commissioned officer and trained as a combat engineer. He also elected to undergo the extremely physical training of both airborne school and ranger school.
As a combat engineer, over the course of his time in the military Karpuk scuba-dived, built roads, built bridges, blew up bridges, cleared minefields and did route reconnaissance and IED diffusing, among other things.
“My first duty station was on the DMZ in Korea,” Karpuk said. He spent a year there, after which he was sent to Northern Italy, which would become his home station. He was deployed to Iraq right after the U.S. invaded the country in 2003. “Initially we were very warmly received but things quickly deteriorated,” he said.
“I was in Kirkuk when Saddam Hussein’s sons were killed, celebrations were going on, there was gunfire and fireworks,” he said, “But that was the turning point.” It became dangerous for Iraqi civilians to be around Americans. “You were being targeted by the insurgency, so they didn’t want you around. It was a very dangerous, very brutal situation,” he said.
After his 12-month deployment in Iraq, Karpuk’s unit was sent back to their home station in northern Italy for a year. “We knew we were going to Afghanistan,” he said. “We needed a year to recuperate physically, spiritually and emotionally and to retrain so we could do it again.
“It’s very typical for people to have 12 months off; that’s the time you need. In Iraq you’re there 300 or more days. Ninety percent of the time every morning you get up, put your gear in the Humvees and drive all over Iraq doing odds and ends missions, clearing up blown up vehicles or crashed vehicles. You prepare yourself every day to go outside the wire,” he said.
Karpuk made the most of his time off in Italy to clear his mind. He said, “I was 25. I thought, ‘Wow, here’s your chance to travel in Europe.’ I snowboarded. I spent time in Florence. I saw as many places as I could.”
Karpuk was deployed to Afghanistan in 2005. “We proceeded to build a 20-mile road between two towns that had never been connected,” he said. “The journey from one town to the other would take people four or five days, following a dry creek bed by bicycle or donkey cart over the mountains.”
At first the local people sabotaged the Army’s efforts to build the road, but Karpuk noticed a gradual change in attitude. “After 10 months, we saw quite a transformation. As they saw the road being completed for their benefit, we went from being heavily targeted to not being targeted at all,” he said.
Karpuk’s unit was stationed near the Pakistan border. “We dealt with a lot of Taliban insurgency, mostly nuisance stuff.” He is careful to de-emphasize the combat side of his time in the military, and said, “There’s a glory aspect to combat and I want to be careful not to step into that. I was fortunate that none of the guys under my watch were hurt and we never had to harm anyone.”
Karpuk was in Iraq during the country’s first democratic election and he was in Afghanistan when they cast their first ballots. When asked if he would ever go back to visit these countries as a civilian, he said, “Yes. I’m curious to see the impact we had, it’s almost 20 years later. Are they safer, did we help build a democracy?”
Of the United States military Karpuk said, “I couldn’t be a bigger fan. It’s the symbol of American ingenuity and exceptionalism.”
He continued, “It’s also an incredible melting pot; I even served with people who weren’t citizens who had their citizenship ceremonies on the tarmac in Afghanistan. Everyone’s got a different story.”
The 2019 Napa 4th of July parade, “Celebrating the American Dream,” is at 10 a.m. in downtown Napa on July 4. For more information or entry rules and forms, go to www.napa4thofjulyparade.com. For information about Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, go to www.napasunriserotary.net