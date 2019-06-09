Editor's note: Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, is hosting the 4th of July parade in downtown Napa again this year. Each Monday before the parade, Angela Hoxsey is interviewing one of the club’s veterans.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian Rocky Loftus was born in Los Angeles in 1952. She attended Los Angeles City College after high school and passed the boards necessary to become a registered nurse, then went to Sonoma State University to earn a Bachelor of Science and Public Health license.
Loftus worked as a health educator at Queen of the Valley Hospital for many years. She met her husband Mike Loftus, a cardiologist and lieutenant colonel in the Air Force. They married in 1992.
With exposure to her husband’s military career and a brother who had served during the Vietnam war, Loftus was open to joining the Air Force Reserves when approached in 1994. The diabetes educator at Travis Air Force Base had just retired, and the endocrinologist in charge of the education program heard about Loftus and asked her to join up. She served from 1994 to 1998.
Loftus commuted to the base once a week. She said, “I was never deployed; I was able to keep my job as a civilian nurse, which appealed to me a lot.” As a certified diabetes educator, she taught in a large auditorium on the base and also worked one on one with both active duty military and veterans.
“The thing about diabetes,” she said, “is that there are so many influences, including mental health and family education.” She worked with a wide range of ages and people with a variety of military experiences.
When asked about the difference between men and women who had seen combat and those who hadn’t she said, “Stress definitely contributes to diabetes,” she said. “It’s about lifestyle. We look at where you are with diabetes control, where you need to get control and what changes you are willing to make.”
Loftus finished her four-year term with the Air Force Reserves when the endocrinologist who recruited her, and who was the enthusiastic fundraiser and proponent of the program, was transferred to Mississippi. She recently retired from Kaiser where she worked as an advice nurse.
The traditional parades, fireworks and family activities make up Loftus’ childhood 4th of July memories. “I was the president of Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, when we first took over hosting the 4th of July parade with Doris Gentry in charge of it,” Loftus said. “That first year I got to ride in a Cadillac with the top down and wave; people must have thought, who in the heck is that!”
The 2019 Napa 4th of July parade, “Celebrating the American Dream,” will be at 10 a.m. in downtown Napa on July 4. For more information or entry rules and forms, go to napa4thofjulyparade.com. For information about Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, go to napasunriserotary.net.