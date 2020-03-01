Prize-winning fiction: 'Genesis'

Conflict. War. Pain. These were the conflicts that plagued mankind. It used to be impossible for us all to agree on what was right and wrong, let alone the way we lived our lives. Our society was deviant: we chose different morals, selected different instincts that led to numerous strings of problems. It took too long to see that the answer was so simple. The next step in human ascension was to be simple. To change the unpredictable by eliminating everything except “the simple.” The equation only got more difficult as the variables exponentiated. Indifference was humanity’s salvation. Emotions were eradicated. We hid away within our perfect city, behind The Wall. Every citizen became an important string of code in the system. Of course, there was the occasional Defect in the system. A system was created for them as well, hiding them away where they belong.