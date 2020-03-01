Prize-winning fiction: 'Genesis'

Editor’s note: Each year, the Napa Valley Writers Club holds a fiction contest for high school students. This year, writing on the theme, “An Act of Bravery” two Vintage High School students, Danielle Vicencio and Vanessa Chen, collaborated on the winning story, “Genesis.” We are delighted to be able to share it with Register readers.
Conflict. War. Pain. These were the conflicts that plagued mankind. It used to be impossible for us all to agree on what was right and wrong, let alone the way we lived our lives. Our society was deviant: we chose different morals, selected different instincts that led to numerous strings of problems. It took too long to see that the answer was so simple. The next step in human ascension was to be simple. To change the unpredictable by eliminating everything except “the simple.” The equation only got more difficult as the variables exponentiated. Indifference was humanity’s salvation. Emotions were eradicated. We hid away within our perfect city, behind The Wall. Every citizen became an important string of code in the system. Of course, there was the occasional Defect in the system. A system was created for them as well, hiding them away where they belong.
Genesis looks up as the front door bursts open. Listening, she hears the rare sound of police sirens getting louder and louder, closer and closer. She heads towards the front of the shop and peeks through the blinds, only to be confronted by blinding red and blue lights flooding the streets. “Caution!” megaphones blare as a warning. “Rogue Defect! Caution! Rogue Defect!” The message repeats itself as the squad cars fly down the street. Genesis scowls. Defects always make her uneasy. They are the one flaw in society’s perfect world. No one knows what makes a Defect but everyone knows that they are nothing but wild cards.
While closing the blinds, she notices something out of the ordinary. She walks towards the far side of the shop and finds an injured man, passed out in the shadows. It’s wearing a gray and white striped jumpsuit with two strange lumps on its back. They seem to resemble something she has seen in a book but she isn’t certain. The body suddenly begins to shiver and shake. She rushes upstairs to grab a blanket and hesitantly tosses it over the body. She turns to call the authorities but halts when she hears a voice whispering.
“I don’t want to go back. Please. Don’t do it.” At that moment, something inside of her changes. What is this thing speaking of? Is it the Defect that everyone is searching for? Impossible. Defects are ruthless, with non-existent emotions. But it just looks like an average person. She stands there bewildered as its eyes open. “Wait, who are you? Where am I? What happened?” it says in an alarmed voice.
“Uh... are you a Defect and what were you just talking about?”
“Oh, um, that was nothing,” it says quickly. “But honestly, what by definition is a Defect? How can we just categorize the numerous problems in our society?” it responds. “By the way, my name is Adam,” it adds on pleasantly.
“You’re avoiding my question. Are you the Defect the authorities have been searching for?” she pauses as her pulse begins to race.
“I would tell you but I think you already know,” he says. Genesis smiles nervously while backing up towards the telephone. Adam sighs in relief before its eyes widen in the realization of what she is about to do. “Look, just let me stay here for a day. I just need to hide and adjust my plan.”
“What if I choose to report you, Defect?”
A change falls over Adam’s face. Something ineffable. Something so dangerous that it causes civilizations to collapse. Something that risks the existence of humanity. Genesis feels its invisible force clenching her and squeezing her to death.
“If you don’t let me stay, I’ll… I’ll…” Adam struggles to find the words. “I’ll say that you were helping me to overthrow the government!” Genesis freezes. If she gets found with the Defect, she will be imprisoned! Or worse, she will be decontaminated. “I just need time. Then I’ll leave.” Genesis thinks for a moment and nods.
“You can stay. Just leave as soon as possible.” She points towards the back room and heads to bed. As she walks upstairs, she can’t stop thinking about the accident. After she closes the door, she walks to her room next door and lies in bed, wide awake, thinking. What is she doing? She has been forced to accept Defects as ruthless killers. After all, why would they be locked up? However, Adam seems different. He reminds her of herself. Uncertain and alone with no one to go to. Adam doesn’t lack intelligence but he has something else, something more, something not like intelligence. He describes things in a way that is so logically incorrect, but for some reason still makes sense. But a Defect is defective and, therefore, a danger to society. After some more profound thinking, Genesis decides to let the authorities handle this dilemma.
Genesis wakes up as Adam softly closes the front door of the bookshop. Peering down the stairs, she sees those lumps again. The ones she found him with. She quietly walks down the stairs and speaks. “What is it that you’ve been working on?”
“I need to ask you something.”
“Yes…?”
“Will you come with me? Into the beyond?”
“What are you talking about?”
“I made you a pair of wings. To leave this godforsaken society.” She thinks back to a navy-blue book, embroidered with gold floss. Of course! Wings! That’s what they were.
“How do those exist? Wait a moment, I never asked before. What is your purpose?”
“I don’t need to have a purpose to live.”
“That doesn’t make sense.”
“Can I ask you a question?”
“You just did.” Adam looks at her sadly. “What do you remember about your life before you became a bookstore owner?” Genesis opens her mouth and shuts it. She scours her brain for some sort of memory but nothing comes. “Do you remember anything that doesn’t have to do with your purpose?” Genesis struggles for an answer but can’t find anything. Adam gives her a comforting smile and hands her a tissue.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t need it.”
“But you’re sad.”
“I’m not sad. I’m not capable of being sad.”
“Then why are you crying?” No answer comes. “You’re sad because you understand. You know that something is wrong.”
Suddenly, the front door shatters as police break into the bookshop. Adam and Genesis are quickly surrounded and handcuffed. “Rogue Defect has been found. Take that one into custody too,” an officer states gruffly.
“What did I do?!” Genesis panics.
“You need to be decontaminated.” Genesis blanches. But she has done the right thing! She reported a Defect only so that it can be contained!
“Why?”
“Oh no, we’re too late. She’s starting to probe. The process has started.” Genesis stands in shock as she tries to understand what just happened. She spins around to face Adam.
“Did you set me up?” she demands furiously.
“How could I set you up if you’re the one who called the authorities?” Genesis glares at him. She feels like a bomb has detonated within her. She isn’t content. Multiple emotions are swirling around. Anger, loss, fear. Uncertainties start to take over. Adam sees this and speaks softly. “No, I would never. Give me a chance to prove my innocence. I promise, we’ll get out,” he whispers.
“We?”
“Of course. You’re different. You’re crying. You’re showing emotion!”
“What if I don’t want to be different? What if I don’t want emotions? It hurts!”
“It hurts, but we need pain. We need our feelings. Light can’t shine without the darkness. We need our emotions to truly live.” As they are dragged towards the police cars, a shout comes from the buildings across the street. People dressed in striped jumpsuits call from every window. The Defects begin to taunt the police.
“Hey, perfs, why settle for one Defect when there are more right in front of you?” Police officers swarm the buildings leaving Adam and Genesis behind. They run into the streets and head into the forest.
“What was that?” Genesis asks, more confused than before.
“Let’s just say, even Defects have friends,” he smiles. “Do you still want to leave?” Genesis hesitates. Everything she has ever known is within the walls of this city. But it is all wrong. Something is missing and she isn’t going to find it in this society.
“Yes.”
“Okay,” he smiles. “Let’s go.” They head back inside the bookstore to grab the bare necessities for the journey that will change their life forever. They don’t grab much. After all, most of it doesn’t matter anymore.
—-
The sun rises slowly. It is a new sun, marking a new beginning. An adventure into the unknown. A golden light emerges from beyond the mountain range. The light hides behind the wall, slowly filtering into the protected community. Gen closes the door of the bookstore. An old life ends. A new one begins. Adam patiently waits behind her, his beautiful wings held tightly to his chest. They follow the shadows, making their way to The Wall.
As they approach The Wall, her heart starts pounding. The ladder stands in front, extending to the top. Can she go through with this absurd plan? Escaping with a Defect, the blemish in society she has always believed should be eradicated. No. She shakes herself out of it. Adam is not one of them, not just any Defect. Adam is different. Then the realization hits her. She can never pass up the chance to truly live her life. Maybe might as well mean never. This is her only chance. She has to take it. With newfound determination, she grips the ladder firmly… and she climbs.
Adam firmly holds onto Genesis, fingers intertwined, his wings floating on both sides. They stand on The Wall, a world of perfection located behind them, coaxing them back into the isolated community. Beyond, an unknown universe just waiting to be explored, tried, and challenged. Forever existing, untouched by the so-called perfection of humanity. Genesis takes one last glance at the confined abyss, the home in which she has lived her entire life. No. Correction. The hole in which she has survived, protected—safe and lifeless. Where there is no conflict. Where there is no pain. Where there is no love.
… and they jump.