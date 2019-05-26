Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, is hosting the 4th of July parade in downtown Napa again this year. Each Monday before the parade Angela Hoxsey, a Rotarian, will interview one of the club’s veterans.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian Denny Mosher grew up in a small town near Buffalo, New York. His father had served in the military at the end of World War II, but did not go overseas as he was a doctor and was stationed in Pennsylvania.
Mosher’s parents were fairly conservative, but encouraged their children to think about things. “We talked about things at meals and were allowed to question things,” he said.
Mosher joined the Air Force in 1967 at age 20 because he had dropped out of college for a break and knew he would be drafted. “It was the Vietnam era and people were looking for alternatives to being drafted. You had a better chance of staying alive in the Air Force or the Navy and would learn a trade,” he said.
The Air Force put Mosher into technical school for nine months and he learned to repair airborne electronics. He was then stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin for 12 months before being sent to Japan. From 1968 to 1971 Mosher repaired F4 fighters and B 57 bombers in Japan and Korea.
The American newspapers sanitized a lot of the news about the Vietnam war, but Mosher saw papers from other countries and learned more about what was happening there. Also, he said, “There was a hanger near where I worked where the guys came in from Vietnam. They told us how it was.”
A great number of wounded and dying men were brought to the base. “America was paying a very high price in young men while doing questionable good,” he said. “By the end of my four years I was against the war.”
When Mosher returned to the States he went back to college and got a degree in ocean engineering at Cal State Long Beach. “I became fascinated with the ocean while I was in Japan,” he said. “I learned to sail in Japan, I learned to dive there.” He worked for an oil company before coming to Mare Island to work for the U.S. Navy, which brought him to Napa.
In comparison to so many who served during the Vietnam War, “I had it pretty good,” he said about his military service. “I know we need a strong military, but we need to be careful about when and where we use it.”
The 2019 Napa Fourth of July parade, “Celebrating the American Dream,” will be at 10 a.m. in downtown Napa on July 4. Entries are asked to focus on patriotism in the spirit of the holiday. For more information or entry rules and forms, go to napasunriserotary.net.