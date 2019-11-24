In September, Community Resources for Children (CRC) launched Project She Cares, a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of childcare through videos, stories and portraits.
In addition to keeping parents in the workforce, childcare providers play an important role in caring for and nurturing young children, the campaign says. With the rising cost of living in Napa, many families are faced with longer working hours or multiple jobs to make ends meet; the result is that more children are spending more time with informal child care providers such as grandparents, friends and neighbors.
“It is important that all adults who care for children are empowered with tools and know how to best support their children’s healthy growth and development,” said Erika Lubensky, executive director of CRC.
You have free articles remaining.
It provides one-on-one coaching, training, workshops, playgroups and support groups for all types of childcare providers. Workshop topics include how to support the emotional needs of young children, building school readiness skills, how to set up environments that are developmentally appropriate and more. Childcare providers rely on CRC for professional development and for getting answers to specific questions such as challenging behaviors, developmental delays, and strategies on how to work with children of multiple ages.
“Investing in childcare is critical as many young children spend more of their waking hours with a childcare provider than with a parent; many children learn their colors, numbers and ABCs while in childcare, they reach milestones such as crawling, walking and feeding themselves while in child care and they learn how to get along with others in child care; these are all skills that prepare them for a lifetime of learning,” said Lubensky.
In the coming year, CRC will continue to highlight local childcare providers through videos and stories; and with support from donors and community partners, childcare providers will receive training in business fundamentals allowing them to open and grow thriving child care businesses. To support this effort, visit crcnapa.org/project-she-cares/.