I recently came out to my parents about my sexuality. That was probably one of the hardest things I had ever done because you never know what could end up happening after you say those special words, “I am pansexual.”
The Google definition for pansexual, or romantic, is “the sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.”
Some people call it gender-blind. Now, I know it probably wouldn’t have been as hard as coming out if I was fully lesbian but I never thought I would say those words to my parents. When I told my parents, they both just asked me what it meant.
My dad, when he understood said what any child wants to hear when you just came out to your parents, “You know I still love you no matter who you love.” My mom however, I’m not entirely sure how she processed it; I know she loves me and all, I am just not sure.
It feels weird to be straight your whole life then realize, “Huh, it’s not just boys I think are cute, it’s everyone.” I have also come to the realization that I don’t really care what people think.
Yes, if someone says a rude comment about me it’s going to sting, but so what? It doesn’t matter what they think; it just matters what you think about you. So I know I might get hate from this by some people but I don’t want to hide and pretend to be something I am not.
My motto is, “If they aren’t hurting or killing anyone, they should be fine.” So hate all you want, but just know I am not doing anything wrong.
Judging people isn’t a nice thing to do. You shouldn’t just go and look at people and think, “They are weird” or “I hope they don’t hurt me.” Don’t pretend like this isn’t you, it’s all of us. We judge people based on how they look before we get to know them. That’s not fair to them.
We shouldn’t go around thinking, “That man is homeless because they spent it on drugs” -- not all of them are like that -- or “that girl is wearing a crop top so she must get around a lot.”
Why do we do this? Why do we think because one thing happened once that we must put these people under the stereotype that all of them are like this? Because they aren’t.
I have another saying -- “No one is perfect; perfect was just a word to fill in the dictionary.” If you think you are perfect, that is great, but if you think you are horrible because everyone around you is perfect, that’s not correct. Everyone has beauty in them.
My beauty isn’t my sexuality or my looks. It’s my personality and what people like me for. You pick your beauty in what you or your peers love about yourself. So go to a mirror and ask yourself, “What do you love about yourself?”