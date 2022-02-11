Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: You may not know what you don’t know

A question for you: What is the only insurance that pays for problems in the past? Keep reading and I will tell you later.

Have you ever wondered where your property line is?

When you bought real estate in California the title company gave you a plat map with the dimensions. Let’s say the map shows 60 feet wide by 100 feet deep. So, you have a 6,000 square foot lot. When it’s time to replace a fence or trim tree limbs you usually have a friendly conversation with your neighbor and decide who is going to pay or not pay for work to be done.

But what if there is a dispute? You may say “Our fence is falling down, and it needs to be replaced.” That means that you assume the fence is on the mutual property line and the cost and labor should be split 50/50. Often the fence is not on the property line.

So, what’s the use of having the plat map the title company gave you? The plat map is not a survey. It describes the dimensions of your property. It does not tell you where those dimensions begin or end on the earth.

As I said, this is usually not a problem. There are areas in Napa where the original surveys are done many, many, years ago were off by several feet. That puts most fence and shrubbery lines off on every parcel in that area. No one knows, so no one cares. Everyone operates on the assumption that the fence is the true measurement of the land borders. But if you are in a disagreement only a survey will show you where the actual dimensions lie.

Do you know how adding or removing someone from a deed will affect your taxes?

There are at least four things to consider before you make changes. The first three are taxes. And what is good for one tax bill may be the exact opposite for the other three. You need two professionals to advise you. County property tax implications should be addressed with the county assessor. California state tax and federal tax should be addressed with your accountant. Inheritance issues should be addressed with your estate lawyer/planner.

What does title insurance pay for?

Title insurance protects lenders and buyers from financial loss due to defects in the title. It will protect the insured if any right to ownership is challenged. The specific ownership rights covered will be enumerated in the title policy. This is the insurance that protects you from past acts. A few examples of this are conflicting wills, unpaid back taxes or liens that were not cleared up during escrow.

If my 40 years of selling homes in this beautiful valley can save you time and money, please pass this tip to your friends.

If you have a question do not hesitate to ask me.

Contact Judy Naimo at Judy@JudyNaimo.com.