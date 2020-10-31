Napa Journal: 50 hours without electricity

Call me deluded, but I’d thought that my house and my street were exempt from PG&E preemptive power shutoffs this year. Hadn’t they rejiggered their system to keep city dwellers juiced in high wind events?

Not so. My street at the western-most edge of Napa got shut off last Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, every city home to the east of us still had power.

Should I be complaining when more than 11,000 Napa County households were similarly unplugged?

Yes. We’re city residents, not folks out in the boonies.

But moving on ...

We were given 48 hours warning, which is invaluable. We would have time to prepare for living off the grid. Sudden outages are the worst.

But announced outages are second worst. Life as we knew it would be coming to a halt and we had two days to fret about it.

No lights, no hot water, no streaming entertainment, We’d be living in a shell of a house, staring at a packed fridge that was off limits lest everything spoil.

Didn’t we own a generator for situations like this? Of course not. This WASN’T supposed to be happening to city residents, or so I’d thought.