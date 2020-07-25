Napa Journal: A case of the wobbles

Coincidentally, at the same time I was “going down,” I got a call from my family doctor who wanted to go over a recent lab report. Seems I needed a vitamin B12 supplement.

And how was I otherwise? he asked.

What a question! Was he hearing desperation in my voice?

Do I tell him my gyroscope’s broke. With Cheryl listening?

I’m fine, I said.

I was comfortable with the lie. I didn’t want a medical diagnosis that would seal my fate.

I was also comfortable with not going on the internet and Googling a long list of words that attempted to describe what was happening to me. There was no need to go down that rabbit hole. I was already there.

At work, I was OK as long as I didn’t try to pirouette from my cubicle to the restroom or copier machine. Seated, eyes focuses on the computer screen, my body worked just fine.

That weekend, I went on a couple of walks with Cheryl, but noticed that my ability to stay on the straight and narrow while sharing the tight sidewalk was compromised.

I shifted to the street. More elbow room, I told Cheryl.