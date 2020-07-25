Napa Journal: A case of the wobbles

About the time President Trump was acing his cognitive test, I was failing an even more basic one: keeping upright.
Moving about the house one morning, I found myself unable to guide my body along a straight path without having to make minor motor corrections. If I made a sudden movement, I’d sense my body overreacting. Or was it underreacting? I couldn’t be sure.
Nor could I be sure that I wasn’t imagining the whole thing. It was all so subtle, yet alarming.
I finessed my morning rituals and got out the door for work without falling down or bumping into things.
This malady persisted. Although I had no trouble jogging the next morning, I was still having to tweak my more minor motor activities.
I sensed something vital was broken. Worse yet, that this was a harbinger of things to come. Debilitating chronic disease meets old age. Someone get me a walker!
In a situation such as this, what does a rational person do? They tell someone, right?
In my case, that someone would be Cheryl who has a vast reservoir of medical knowledge from her recreational readings.
Only I was too afraid of the implications of what I was experiencing to utter a peep. I didn’t want her to feel my despair. Let me fade away silently.
Coincidentally, at the same time I was “going down,” I got a call from my family doctor who wanted to go over a recent lab report. Seems I needed a vitamin B12 supplement.
And how was I otherwise? he asked.
What a question! Was he hearing desperation in my voice?
Do I tell him my gyroscope’s broke. With Cheryl listening?
I’m fine, I said.
I was comfortable with the lie. I didn’t want a medical diagnosis that would seal my fate.
I was also comfortable with not going on the internet and Googling a long list of words that attempted to describe what was happening to me. There was no need to go down that rabbit hole. I was already there.
At work, I was OK as long as I didn’t try to pirouette from my cubicle to the restroom or copier machine. Seated, eyes focuses on the computer screen, my body worked just fine.
That weekend, I went on a couple of walks with Cheryl, but noticed that my ability to stay on the straight and narrow while sharing the tight sidewalk was compromised.
I shifted to the street. More elbow room, I told Cheryl.
At this point, I’d like to put my case before readers. Do any of you have relatives whose demise began just this way? Can you predict my future?
Or is it clear I’m going so far down the wrong path that I’m ridiculous?
I vote for “ridiculous” or else I wouldn’t be writing this column.
On Day Four of my wobbles, just as I vowed to call my doctor, I sensed slight improvement. Was my mind playing tricks?
On Day Five, my locomotion returned to normal, but I had a stunning new development. My right ear was sore.
That’s right: An ear infection!
And what are ears good for? Hearing, yes, but also balance.
Here’s when I opened up to Cheryl and told her of my lurching path through the forest of despair that apparently led directly to an eustachian tube or something comparable inside my head. We opened a much finer bottle of wine than usual that night.
A week has passed. My ear has healed itself, my balance is back at its old set point.
If given a locomotion test, I expect I could ace it.
