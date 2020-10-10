Napa Journal: A glimmer of hope amid the COVID gloom

When COVID restrictions get me down, I daydream about Friday the 13th in March.

Napa life seemed spectacularly normal that day. We all had the freedom to do practically anything short of jumping into a sewage pond and not fret about getting sick.

Yes, the coronavirus had reared its ugly head in California, but it didn’t seem particularly real. Gov. Newsom hadn’t yet ordered millions of us to retreat to our homes.

We had a special evening planned. First, we picked up my adult daughter at work and headed up to Yountville for dinner at La Calenda, then on to the White Barn for an early St. Patrick’s celebration with Irish music by Kith & Kin.

There were intimations of what was to come. La Calenda was only half full. People had already begun to cancel their reservations. Some of the White Barn audience didn’t show up either, deciding that public life had become too risky.

My Nashville sister and her husband had made the same calculation. They’d canceled their Napa trip, causing us to substitute my first-born for our night out.

The memory of that evening is so very sweet. We enjoyed food and music with hardly a care. I didn’t imagine all that would follow.