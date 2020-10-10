Napa Journal: A glimmer of hope amid the COVID gloom

When COVID restrictions get me down, I daydream about Friday the 13th in March.
Napa life seemed spectacularly normal that day. We all had the freedom to do practically anything short of jumping into a sewage pond and not fret about getting sick.
Yes, the coronavirus had reared its ugly head in California, but it didn’t seem particularly real. Gov. Newsom hadn’t yet ordered millions of us to retreat to our homes.
We had a special evening planned. First, we picked up my adult daughter at work and headed up to Yountville for dinner at La Calenda, then on to the White Barn for an early St. Patrick’s celebration with Irish music by Kith & Kin.
There were intimations of what was to come. La Calenda was only half full. People had already begun to cancel their reservations. Some of the White Barn audience didn’t show up either, deciding that public life had become too risky.
My Nashville sister and her husband had made the same calculation. They’d canceled their Napa trip, causing us to substitute my first-born for our night out.
The memory of that evening is so very sweet. We enjoyed food and music with hardly a care. I didn’t imagine all that would follow.
Over the seven months since, I’ve hardly gone anywhere or done anything. Life is worse for people in prison — I’m sure this to be true — but it’s small consolation. I feel so very fettered.
Cheryl mostly works from home now. Her office is scattered across two rooms. It kinda works, except for the stir-crazy part.
I’m in a whittled down newsroom with limited companionship. Some days I might as well be home, working out of my bedroom. I wouldn’t feel appreciably more isolated.
My daughter’s had it much rougher. After we picked her up on March 13 from her hospitality gig, all her jobs dried up. Every one of them. For six months, zero work. Nada.
She and I meet regularly to share how we’re doing. Her life has been a struggle. How do you stay positive when you have no clue when you might work again? How do you not get swallowed up by anxiety and depression?
She wasn’t alone, of course. Untold numbers of wine and hospitality workers have been in her situation. Weekly unemployment checks are great, but they don’t begin to substitute for a life of activity and purpose.
I ached for my daughter. I ached for everyone.
Then, unexpectedly, a great thing happened. A former employer called. Would my daughter be willing to come back? For less pay, half as many hours and every dollar she earned would result in a reduced unemployment check.
In effect, she’d be working for nothing.
Her answer was instantaneous: When do I start?
We met up last Sunday after she’d worked two weeks of shrunken shifts at shrunken pay.
My daughter was happier than I’d seen her since March. Finally, she was back in the world. Chatting with old associates. Mixing it up with customers. Thinking about doing a job, not wallowing in personal woe.
Smoke from the Glass Fire had been blanketing the Napa Valley, but it had hardly touched her. Her work bathed her in sunshine.
Life today isn’t at all like it was before March when everything crumbled. But for my daughter, who has a piece of a job back, it’s a start.
