My former Napa Valley Register cohort Doug Ernst is facing a medical calamity. He was diagnosed last summer with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. By October, when he sent out emails notifying the world of his situation, he needed a power wheelchair. Now he’s relying on supplemental oxygen as well.
I am reasonably certain what I would do in Doug’s situation. I’d retreat from the world. My published obit would be the only words you would hear from me.
Doug is much braver, his community ties more diverse, his social instincts sharper. Instead of cocooning himself, he and his family organized Doug’s First Annual Living Memorial, inviting those who knew him in his roles as journalist, family man and community volunteer over the past 40 years to join him last Saturday at the Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville.
“There will be tears, but there will be laughter, too,” his wife Carolyn explained to those uncertain about what to expect.
Doug’s been around Napa nearly as long as I have. We were reporters together for 10 years in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Then he was my boss for another 15 years.
In both capacities, Doug did righteous work. He cared about the underdog, he had a passion for making local government accountable.
This is not boilerplate praise. It’s who Doug is.
But life can be harsh. In 2004, Doug got yanked out of the Register and made publisher of our Upvalley weeklies.
A promotion? Not exactly, but Doug took on his new assignment with gusto. Seven years later, another career zinger: he got laid off — a not-uncommon fate for journalists in the 21st century.
Ever resilient, Doug opened a consulting business, kept up his community work fighting domestic violence and eventually landed a PIO job at Napa Valley College.
Then, at age 63, the diagnosis of ALS.
We all know about “celebrations of life” after a person has passed on, but a “living memorial” with the person in question presiding? Who would attend one of those?
Well over 100 people, that’s who. While there was a scattering of journalists, people mostly came from other walks of life touched by Doug’s deeds of conscience.
Pacing his words between breaths of oxygen, Doug welcomed us and confessed his fear that no one would show up.
Doug was so wrong. For two hours, a parade of people, including his wife and adult daughters, gave loving tributes. Laughter and appreciation far outweighed tears. The ratio wasn’t even close.
Doug wasn’t a Napa native, but when he arrived in 1978 from Amador County he dug in deep.
Journalists rarely spend full careers at papers the Register’s size. Economics work against it. They gain experience and move on ... and often out of journalism to better-paying careers.
Doug managed to buy a home and begin raising a family — all on a meager reporter’s salary — then earn promotions that allowed him to remain here. A remarkable accomplishment.
I’ll share with you another fact about journalists. While we love reporting on our communities, we prefer to do so as observers, not players. We don’t get our hands dirty doing non-byline work.
Not Doug. He actually joined organizations, he worked on social problems, he rallied others to work with him. He made Napa a better place.
That’s how he filled the room at the Vintner’s Golf Club last Saturday.
Doug loves Napa. Napa loves him back.