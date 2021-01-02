Napa Journal: A Napa no one's ever seen before

I love my home, but sometimes these stay-home directives make me go a little crazy.
For nine months now, I’ve avoided most people places and contented myself with walks up and down Partrick Road in west Napa.
Don’t get me wrong. Partrick is a fine country stroll but it’s no Yosemite Valley. Walking the same path over and over breeds claustrophobia.
When the enhanced stay-home order took effect Dec. 18, I accepted it like a real trooper. At the same time, I began looking for small workarounds.
What if ...
And so that first Saturday, we decided to head downtown early, buy breakfast and find a sunlit spot in isolation where we could eat.
The temperature on our back porch was 35 degrees, the rooftops white with frost, when we set out at 8:30. I was wearing four layers of top clothing; Cheryl dressed like a snow bunny.
We parked at Oxbow Public Market which was exceptionally quiet. Outside Model Bakery, no line of tourists. I sailed in and made our almond croissant/blueberry scone purchase.
Now where to sit? Oxbow had not only marked every conceivable seat Off Limit, but had overturned picnic tables so you wouldn’t dare try. We’d expected this.
But what about a concrete bench out by the parking lot? It had sun.
Nope, said Cheryl. No sitting on concrete on a morning this nippy.
We wandered until discovering a metal bench in the center of Oxbow Commons where water would be flowing in a big water year, of which this is not one.
Feeling like 19th century settlers, we staked our claim, then wiped off melted frost and laid down blankets to insulate our bottoms.
And then we sat, bathed in intense sun glare, not exactly cold, but not exactly warm either.
The effect was both disorienting and invigorating. Was this Napa? Were we on vacation in some northern clime? And where was everybody? There was still plenty of parking available on McKinstry Street.
You read about the millions of people who chose to travel during the holidays despite public health exhortations not to. But do you read about the people who stayed home and chose to eat by themselves on a local park bench? You do not.
Across the way, a guy showed up and started playing fetch with his dogs. A car parked and two young people in shorts — in shorts! — got out and headed over to Oxbow. Then a convertible sports car parked. The male and female occupants got treats at Model Bakery, then sat on the trunk talking happily in Castilian Spanish.
I focused intently on these people because they were the only signs of human life near us. A lockdown vibe reigned. It felt like last March all over again.
I’d brought my iPad with me so I could read COVID news, but the scene at Oxbow Commons wouldn’t allow it. Its sun-blessed warmth too lovely, the lack of hustle and bustle too disturbing.
We didn’t wait around to see if the crowds would return as the day warmed. We strolled the crowd-free Farmers Market, made our first walk past the new boutiques at First Street Napa, then shot home, not to leave until Monday when we went to work.
That Saturday night we watched the final episode, “How to Make Risotto,” in John Wilson’s quirky HBO documentary series about New York City street life. The first half was light and funny as always. His attempts to make risotto ended disastrously.
Then, in the flip of a switch, the tone changed.
When Wilson returned to NYC from a skiing trip, his street camera began catching the strangest images. A man with a mask dangling around his neck. Bicycles sailing down empty streets. A supermarket line that stretched and stretched.
Wilson let his images tell the story. The pandemic had hit. His world had changed in unimaginable ways. No one had ever seen a New York City like this.
Unexpectedly, I found myself tearing up. Our Napa world had changed in unimaginable ways, too.
