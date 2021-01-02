Napa Journal: A Napa no one's ever seen before

But what about a concrete bench out by the parking lot? It had sun.

Nope, said Cheryl. No sitting on concrete on a morning this nippy.

We wandered until discovering a metal bench in the center of Oxbow Commons where water would be flowing in a big water year, of which this is not one.

Feeling like 19th century settlers, we staked our claim, then wiped off melted frost and laid down blankets to insulate our bottoms.

And then we sat, bathed in intense sun glare, not exactly cold, but not exactly warm either.

The effect was both disorienting and invigorating. Was this Napa? Were we on vacation in some northern clime? And where was everybody? There was still plenty of parking available on McKinstry Street.

You read about the millions of people who chose to travel during the holidays despite public health exhortations not to. But do you read about the people who stayed home and chose to eat by themselves on a local park bench? You do not.