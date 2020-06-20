Napa Journal: A rat is back!

No luck. Every night the gnawing and scratching returned. Peanut butter was not this rat’s thing.

All this nocturnal activity, seemingly right over our bed on the first floor, drove us crazy. I feared the upper levels would eventually come crashing down.

This is when Cheryl dug deep into her bag of tricks. She went out to the garage and hauled down a plastic bag filled with assorted rat poisons, some of which were at least a quarter century old. Primal stuff.

No way would we have used any of it in our home’s domestic zones. And not just because to the threat to pets or children. We found these substances scary.

The guides tell you never to do what we were doing. If you poison a free-ranging rat, it may die in a hidden nook of your home and stink to high heaven.

We didn’t care. It would be the short-lived smell of victory.

Within two days the scratching stopped and silence reigned.

Cheryl waited five days before daring to return to the attic. And what she found was nothing.

Bait had been scattered and gnawed by the rat, but there was no corpse. And no smell.