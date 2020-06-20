Napa Journal: A rat is back!

We’ve been down this road before.
It’s the middle of the night. One of us wakes up to a scratch, scratch, scratch overhead.
That one of us wakes up the other one of us. Do you hear that?
We both freeze. The rat is back!!!
Not the same rat, of course. That last rat was zapped last September in our $50 Victor Electronic Rat Trap powered by four C batteries, but not before rampaging for weeks through our dual attics and destroying untold would-be heirlooms and bedding down in a stored manger scene on straw meant for the Baby Jesus.
That rat is now in rat heaven.
But before ascending, he/she must have sent a map to friends and family members directing them to our house.
Why our house? Because we’re wine country. Who doesn’t like wine country?
And because our house has a rat door known only to vermin. Any rat anytime can climb on in. No key. No password. No nothing.
Every extermination guide will tell you to first find the point of entry and seal it. Any hole as large as a quarter or any crack as wide as 5/8th of an inch is large enough for a rat to slither through.
This is the benefit of not having collar bones.
I went looking for such a hole or crack after last year’s rat war but I couldn’t find it. I crawled under eaves, I inspected vents, I looked where wires came inside. I came away convinced that such an opening didn’t exist, that our rat had somehow teleported itself into our attic.
Cheryl didn’t buy it, but neither was she particularly eager to crawl onto the porch roof and personally inspect the upper reaches of our house.
In any case, a new rat showed up in late April, occupying tiny attics above the second floor in our century-old home. And it did exactly what the previous rat had done: At random moments in the night, it would furiously gnaw or scratch in a way that I can only describe as blood-curdling.
No one wants to share a home with a rat, at least not an uncaged rat. The literature is clear: No good will come from it.
I thought I had a proven way to eradicate this intruder. I got out our Victor electronic trap and baited it with peanut butter, then armed the device to deliver lethal shocks
Then Cheryl took over. Brave Cheryl.
Into the attics she went. Over several weeks she placed the trap in multiple locations. She tried to follow the droppings and intercept the rat along well-trod paths.
No luck. Every night the gnawing and scratching returned. Peanut butter was not this rat’s thing.
All this nocturnal activity, seemingly right over our bed on the first floor, drove us crazy. I feared the upper levels would eventually come crashing down.
This is when Cheryl dug deep into her bag of tricks. She went out to the garage and hauled down a plastic bag filled with assorted rat poisons, some of which were at least a quarter century old. Primal stuff.
No way would we have used any of it in our home’s domestic zones. And not just because to the threat to pets or children. We found these substances scary.
The guides tell you never to do what we were doing. If you poison a free-ranging rat, it may die in a hidden nook of your home and stink to high heaven.
We didn’t care. It would be the short-lived smell of victory.
Within two days the scratching stopped and silence reigned.
Cheryl waited five days before daring to return to the attic. And what she found was nothing.
Bait had been scattered and gnawed by the rat, but there was no corpse. And no smell.
One of two things seemingly happened. The sickened rat had fled the house so it could die in nature. Or it had died in the subflooring and been quickly mummified by the attic’s intense heat.
I prefer this later scenario. Let this be a warning to the next rat.
