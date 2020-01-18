Mother and daughter set out to celebrate Julia’s birthday and advancing pregnancy. They would get a bite, then shop Napa stores for maternity outfits.
This joyful plan went well until urban realities inserted themselves.
Cheryl and Julia struck out at their first store, Marshalls, so they headed to the “big Target” at Imola. The maternity options were promising, but things soured fast when Julia went to try things on.
Loud, angry cursing was erupting from one of the changing rooms. Someone, perhaps on a cellphone, was having a meltdown.
While Julia did try-ons, Cheryl listened with apprehension. For an instant she considered knocking on the distressed woman’s booth to offer help.
Then she spotted several huddled Target employees looking their way. Seemingly Target was on it.
A few minutes later, two male police officers entered the changing area. In calm voices, they began talking with the screamer who was refusing to exit what she deemed to be her “personal space.”
“You have to come out,” an officer insisted. “We don’t want to come in.”
The officers were very skilled, Cheryl said later. They got the woman to open the door.
An attractive, relatively young, disheveled woman emerged. The officers indicated that they knew her from previous contacts.
While the police handled matters, Cheryl and Julia exited Target with a pair of pregnancy pants, but not feeling very good about the scene in the changing area.
A homeless woman seeking shelter from the cold? Does this sort of thing happen often?
They headed next to the Goodwill store in River Park, but no maternity outfits were to be had.
And again, the plight of disadvantaged people punctured their little jaunt. A man and woman pushing a stroller loaded with stuff were going from one trash container to another digging for cans and bottles.
Recycling, good. The imagined need to survive on container redemption fees, not good.
You have free articles remaining.
Next, they bounced to Kohl’s in downtown to look at more outfits. Here their shopping expedition became even more fraught.
A man outside the store was screaming, “F... Napa, F... Napa, F... Napa.”
Cheryl and Julia looked at each other. Was this really happening? Had they been transported to a dystopian future where dysfunction and deprivation ruled.
Cheryl even wondered what if the man had a gun.
Napa is portrayed these days as hip and affluent, but on the lower rungs people are hurting. Beneath the glitter, folks are undergoing housing and mental health meltdowns. Our “homeless problem” is hiding in plain sight.
The screamer outside Kohl’s was the final straw. After rubbing up disturbingly close to people living on the edge, mother and daughter decided to call it a day and head back to our home in quiet Browns Valley.
Even getting out of downtown had its setbacks. The reversal of First and Second streets had taken place just hours earlier. Traffic was backed up as westbound cars leaving downtown on First coped with new maneuvers.
Wanting to end the afternoon on a placid note, mother and daughter went for a walk.
You don’t see homelessness in our part of town. Things are orderly, predicable, maybe even boring, but boring can be a good thing.
In keeping with the tone of the afternoon, suddenly Cheryl and Julia’s walk wasn’t boring. They witnessed an elderly couple trip and fall on a sidewalk ramp. First the man went down, then the woman collapsed with him.
The optics were awful. Cheryl got out her phone and prepared to dial 911, but then cars stopped to render aid. Thankfully, no one appeared seriously hurt.
When I got home that evening, I asked Cheryl how her mother-daughter outing had gone. I got an earful.
They had witnessed things that shook them up, she said. It’s hard to merrily shop for maternity cloths when people are locking themselves in changing rooms, screaming vulgarities outside downtown’s biggest store and collapsing on sidewalks.
“What’s happened to my Napa?” she said.