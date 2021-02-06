Napa Journal: A whimsical walk in Carneros

My daughter Jenny and I went forth into Carneros last weekend to spend a couple of hours amid objects that can’t help but tickle your brain.

I speak of the outdoor sculptures at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art — a cluster of whimsy amid a rolling landscape dominated by wine grapes.

Not crazy about “modern” sculpture? I understand. The world has enough steel beams welded helter skelter that pass for art.

But still, di Rosa beckoned.

For one thing, we’ve been under a COVID cloud for almost a year now. Recreation options are severely limited. Walking my neighborhood over and over again is nice enough, but not enough.

I suppose I could walk your neighborhood for a change, and maybe I will, but I’ve been looking for something more. Something that doesn’t involve a long drive. Or exposure to human beings.

The reopening last weekend of di Rosa’s Sculpture Meadow checked all my fun desires.

Close at hand. Not the same-old-same-old. Cheap. Acres of open space where no virus threatened.

Cheryl had commitments, so I persuaded my out-of-work (thank you, COVID!) daughter to join me.