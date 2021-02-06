 Skip to main content
Napa Journal: A whimsical walk in Carneros

Napa Journal: A whimsical walk in Carneros

Kevin Courtney
Kevin Courtney

My daughter Jenny and I went forth into Carneros last weekend to spend a couple of hours amid objects that can’t help but tickle your brain.

I speak of the outdoor sculptures at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art — a cluster of whimsy amid a rolling landscape dominated by wine grapes.

Not crazy about “modern” sculpture? I understand. The world has enough steel beams welded helter skelter that pass for art.

But still, di Rosa beckoned.

For one thing, we’ve been under a COVID cloud for almost a year now. Recreation options are severely limited. Walking my neighborhood over and over again is nice enough, but not enough.

I suppose I could walk your neighborhood for a change, and maybe I will, but I’ve been looking for something more. Something that doesn’t involve a long drive. Or exposure to human beings.

The reopening last weekend of di Rosa’s Sculpture Meadow checked all my fun desires.

Close at hand. Not the same-old-same-old. Cheap. Acres of open space where no virus threatened.

Cheryl had commitments, so I persuaded my out-of-work (thank you, COVID!) daughter to join me.

I’d been to the Sculpture Meadow before, but Jenny had not. She’d driven by hundreds of times, but nothing about di Rosa’s presence on Highway 12 had moved her to explore further.

The Sculpture Meadow is faintly like downtown Napa’s Art Walk, except with bigger, wilder works congregated on a field big enough to pasture buffalo. It’s Art Walk on steroids.

There was no doubt in my mind that Jenny would enjoy our exploration. This was the first day of 2021 that felt like spring. The countryside was as green as Ireland. We would stride like lotus eaters across a magical landscape.

With di Rosa’s exhibit halls still closed due to COVID, we walked — masked — from the parking lot, past Winery Lake, up to the meadow. Along the way, we passed a muscular sculpture that reminded Jenny of a broken coffee grinder. Another resembled an industrial conveyor belt. In her eyes, both were kinda blah.

Then we came upon a hellscape. A swaying dragon hovered over a container of apparent prey, including a trapped baby. Jenny couldn’t get enough of that one.

At the top of the drive we arrived where Rene and Veronica di Rosa once lived in a charming, storybook stone house. A docent named Dave was holding forth on the gravel driveway.

As Dave told it, Rene, a S.F. Chronicle journalist, bought 465 acres of cow pasture in 1960 with inherited money, planted grapes, started collecting Bay Area art, sold vineyards, bought even more art. His wife Veronica, herself an artist, helped him achieve this singular vision.

The couple turned a stone ruin into an idyllic country home complete with a bell tower. Why a bell tower? Because Rene owned a bell, Dave said.

DiRosa, who died 10 years ago, opened his art park in 1997. A non-profit now runs the place.

I had intended this to be father-daughter together time, but the sculptures wouldn’t allow it. I got pulled toward the tower of file cabinets and the hands poking up (in desperation?) from the ground. Jenny camped out at a glass art house and an even bigger dragon.

Almost an hour later, we reunited on the backside of the sculpture loop and reflected on this rarefied place. We were in agreement: this had been the best possible way to share a sunny January afternoon.

“He had some vision,” Jenny said of the man who had brought art to Carneros.

The outdoor sculptures — nearly 50 of them — can be toured weekends from 11 to 3 for $10. There even an olive grove for picnicking.

Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

