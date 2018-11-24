Much is written about guys who shirk their responsibilities at home.
Instead of dividing chores up evenly, they let their partners carry the heavier load for meals, housekeeping and the other routine tasks that keep domestic life from falling apart.
These slacker guys are not me. I’m an enlightened male who would never over-burden his wife.
Or would I?
On a typical weekday evening, Cheryl comes home from her full-time job and, with hardly a pause, dives into dinner prep. This can take a half hour or more.
Meanwhile, I, home from my full-time job, play Pandora stations and YouTube videos while lounging on the couch. If you haven’t relaxed at day’s end with a Flight of the Conchords video, you haven’t relaxed, I say.
The optics — Cheryl in the kitchen, me on the couch — do not suggest an equal division of labor, do they? Not even if I told you I often volunteer to set the table.
Similar visual disparities arise on weekends when Cheryl labors long hours in the yard, weeding, tending her flowers and, most recently, building a rock garden, while I’m inside, chatting on the phone and giving her little waves.
My calls are to family members in far-off places. How else do I maintain essential relationships? Texting and the hilarity that often comes with it may work for you, but not for me.
What’s Cheryl’s attitude regarding her grasshopper husband’s layabout ways? Dismay at my home work ethic? Endless recrimination?
Not at all. You do not understand the woman I married.
Cheryl is more task-oriented than I. And she’s not particularly good at sharing.
When she tackles gardening chores, cooking, even the swapping out of Halloween decorations for something more Christmassy, she prefers to work solo.
She calls it work therapy. When she’s deep into an activity, the cares of the world do not intrude.
Were I to horn in on her bliss, it wouldn’t go well. Don’t I have something BETTER to do?
During meal prep, she might let me peel carrots and uncork the wine, but that’s about it.
Before our marriage, I had rudimentary cooking skills. My grilled cheese sandwiches and spaghetti sauce drew raves from my kids. Those skills have eroded.
My new role at mealtime is cleanup. I scrub pots and pans and load the dishwasher. Because of my outsider status in the kitchen, I’m often stymied when emptying the dishwasher. Our new kitchen has many, many cupboards, yet I do not know what’s in most of them.
Finding homes for the plates, glasses and silverware, no problem, but there are always objects that mystify. I leave them on the counter for Cheryl to sort out.
Cheryl has claimed the laundry as another of her exclusive domains, although she’ll let me iron my own clothes.
What could go wrong if I were allowed to punch commands into the washer and dryer? Cheryl is not willing to find out.
When I told her I might try analyzing our home labors for a column, Cheryl said I shouldn’t beat up on myself. We’re a team. When you think about it, I do a lot of things, she said.
Things like pool upkeep, lawn mowing, window washing, watering the potted lemon tree, bringing in the mail, putting out the toters on garbage day, periodic vacuuming, bathroom cleaning and the morning cat feeding.
And let’s not forget dealing with contractors — that’s a biggie, she said.
Cheryl hates coordinating with contractors and service providers and this year there were many. Tree trimmers, gutter installers, pool people, roof repairers and painters.
I had to agree. That’s an impressive list, with just one guy — me — dealing with all those other guys.
Honestly, it’s been an exhausting year.