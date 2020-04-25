Napa Journal: Assessing my odds of COVID survival

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As mundane as it was, I really miss my pre-COVID-19 life, but nothing I read suggests it will return anytime soon.

Businesses may slowly reopen and community activities resume, but I’m not sure the risk of me resuming my old ways will be low enough.

That is to say, if I shuck all the shelter-in-home and social distancing restrictions and rejoin the tumult of daily life while the virus is still on the prowl, I might die.

I’ve enjoyed considerable good health in my life. The odds of surviving COVID-19 might be with me. But would I want to bet my life on it?

This virus can wipe out people in the best of condition. You’ve read the sad stories.

Thank heavens I don’t have “underlying conditions,” I tell myself ... or at least not the ones that the public health experts are talking about. Gum disease doesn’t qualify, right?

Cheryl is also reasonably healthy. I bet she could take on COVID and win, though, like me, she’s not eager to accept the challenge.

In truth, neither of us is quite as COVID-resistant as I’ve suggested. Never mind underlying conditions. We have an overlying condition: We’re not spring chickens. We’re boomers!