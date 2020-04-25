Napa Journal: Assessing my odds of COVID survival

As mundane as it was, I really miss my pre-COVID-19 life, but nothing I read suggests it will return anytime soon.
Businesses may slowly reopen and community activities resume, but I’m not sure the risk of me resuming my old ways will be low enough.
That is to say, if I shuck all the shelter-in-home and social distancing restrictions and rejoin the tumult of daily life while the virus is still on the prowl, I might die.
I’ve enjoyed considerable good health in my life. The odds of surviving COVID-19 might be with me. But would I want to bet my life on it?
This virus can wipe out people in the best of condition. You’ve read the sad stories.
Thank heavens I don’t have “underlying conditions,” I tell myself ... or at least not the ones that the public health experts are talking about. Gum disease doesn’t qualify, right?
Cheryl is also reasonably healthy. I bet she could take on COVID and win, though, like me, she’s not eager to accept the challenge.
In truth, neither of us is quite as COVID-resistant as I’ve suggested. Never mind underlying conditions. We have an overlying condition: We’re not spring chickens. We’re boomers!
Older people, including first-wave baby boomers such as ourselves, have an enhanced vulnerability. Why would we want to roll the die before the virus has been thoroughly tamed?
When the history of COVID-19 is written, this virus could turn out to have a death rate of 1% — maybe even lower. At first blush, that seems acceptable. It’s not 5 or 10%.
Then again, if you told me I had a 1% chance of not coming home from work Monday morning, I’d call in sick.
So what to do?
I could wait at home until a vaccine or cure is rolled out to all Americans.
Ha! I should live so long.
I could wait for the herd — maybe 200 million of us — to acquire immunity by surviving exposure.
That scenario doesn’t thrill me either.
If this public health crisis doesn’t get resolved sooner than later, I’ll be bummed. I don’t want a summer of wearing a mask while not going to the movies, not going to community events, not lounging at coffee shops.
I never had wanderlust before. Now I just want to get in my car and go!
To our credit, Cheryl and I are making the best of buckling down and staying close to our nest. There’s a whole lot of Zooming and texting — and yes, “Ozark” streaming — going on.
Some people can’t stomach the violence in “Ozark” — the body count really mounts up. But I find it pleasant relief from the pervasive, low-level anxiety that marks real life today.
Touching a grocery cart handle or the pump at the gas station with your bare hand is far more intimidating than the mayhem on a scripted Hollywood drama.
Cheryl and I do pause to celebrate all that is still right with the world within our extended family bubble. No one’s died. Some have lost their jobs, but everyone is healthy. If America can survive this, probably our clan can too, even if the timetable for things becoming truly normal is beyond my imagination.
Cheryl redirects much of her angst into gardening. Has our backyard ever looked better? she asks.
What she says is true, but I don’t feel it as intensely as she does. My mind wanders. I’m unsettled.
Look, she exclaimed Sunday. Her prized, lovingly nurtured weigela was blossoming!
And so it was. Beautiful pink blossoms.
I’d hand-watered the plant just that morning, but hadn’t seen them. COVID blindness I think it was.
Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
