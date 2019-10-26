I cried when Bambi’s mother died. I haven’t cried for a deer since.
In recent times, my attitude toward deer —specifically urban deer, the ones that roam city streets and munch their way through flower and vegetable gardens — has become unfriendly, bordering on hostile.
What is it with these animals!
In my part of west Napa, deer — virtual herds of them — range deep into the subdivisions that once marked town living, but increasingly resemble a wild animal park.
The other day I counted five of them — FIVE! — grazing in my neighbor’s front yard. When I go behind my garage for a garden tool, as often as not I startle a deer or two lounging in another neighbor’s side yard.
When I set off on my morning jogs, I frequently run WITH deer. Seeing me coming, they clip-clop ahead of me, then divert into yards for refuge.
When Cheryl moved onto our street 40 years ago, the area was far more rural than today, but there were no deer. She swears by this observation.
To bolster this assertion, she points to the original backyard fence along our creek line. It is only 3 feet tall. Any deer could have hopped over it, but none did. The neighborhood was a deer desert.
I’m assuming that deer came into town for the suburban landscaping. Once you’ve tasted a tender agapanthus blossom, there’s no going back.
We’ve fortified our backyard so we can grow anything we want without fear of predation. Our unfenced front yard is a lost cause. Deer treat it as their smorgasbord.
Tired of losing flowers in peak bloom, Cheryl would like to zip up the front yard as well as the back, following the examples of several neighbors who have installed tall fencing.
I’ve balked. I find the prospect of living behind a 6-foot wire fence troubling. Why should we be the trapped ones?
For now, Cheryl flexes her green thumb in the backyard, a deer-free sanctuary.
Or is it?
Two weeks ago, while strolling behind the house, I spied deer scat. Fresh deer scat.
But how could that be? Was I confusing deer scat with possum scat or skunk scat? It certainly wasn’t raccoon scat with which we’ve developed a tired familiarity.
I decided I would keep this disturbing sighting to myself until the situation became clearer. Which took all of two minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Suddenly, a panicked doe began thrashing through the creekside underbrush. A jolt of adrenaline ran through me too. Our botanical Eden had been invaded.
My first task: Chase deer out of the yard. My second task: Find and repair the breach in our defenses.
As I stalked the animal, pressuring her to leave whatever way she entered, a voice called out. Don’t hurt the deer!
This was Julia, Cheryl’s daughter.
I was incredulous. This animal was easily as existential a threat as a White Walker preparing to sack Winterfell and I was to do what exactly?
Soon after, the deer bounded toward the creek to safety.
I worked furiously for the next hour to shore up a stretch of fence that had been beaten down by branches over the years.
That night at dinner, I felt triumphant. I’d saved Cheryl’s botanicals.
Only I hadn’t. The deer was back the next morning.
That night Cheryl surveyed the carnage. Every tomato — red and green — had been eaten. Nasturtiums in full flower: chomped. A prized cluster of red clover grown from seeds harvested atop Partrick Road: nibbled to the roots.
She was distraught. She felt violated.
That night I dreamed I’d discovered a dead deer in our backyard (Don’t point the finger at me!), which created a carcass disposal challenge.
I considered dragging the corpse into the street, then calling it in. Or maybe dropping the deer over Idaho.
As I say, it was a dream.
The reality was more mundane. I worked a second evening on strengthening the creek fencing with more wire. As the sun set, I felt good that no deer ... or kangaroo, even ... could jump over.
And none has.
Deer crisis over. For now.