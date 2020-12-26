Napa Journal: Beware the mighty Google search engine

My column was “a nothing story from a nothing newspaper that few have ever heard of,” wrote an apparent non-subscriber.

Where was all this emotion coming from? My editor, Sean, uncovered the explanation.

It seems my column escaped from the Register website and ran wild on the internet. It was popping up in Google searches for the French Laundry and Newsom from across the world. Maybe even Russia.

An upset emailer confirmed this. “Just wondering why the idiots at Google decided to print your article,” he said.

In the course of the week, my column was scrutinized by more than 22,000 sets of eyeballs. These are not typical Napa Journal numbers. These are TikTok numbers.

Probably your most-read column ever, Sean said.

This was a good lesson about the power of search engines and use of trigger words that push people’s buttons.

Having tasted internet celebrity, I’m sad at the prospect my internet numbers will plunge in coming weeks.

But does this have to happen? Perhaps I should pander a little bit to the almighty search engines.