“Historically” strong winds were forecast last weekend. Another big power shutdown was set for Saturday evening.
But not to worry, PG&E said. The shutdown would have “No Impact” on the Courtney address.
Really, PG&E? You turned us off in mid-October for two days, but not this time?
Really, PG&E said. How really was really? Not really.
Prompted by PG&E, we had entered our address in their Public Safety Power Shutoff locator. Not just once, but five times as Saturday’s turnoff hour drew near.
Each time we were reassured there would be No Impact on the Courtneys.
So we let our guard down. We didn’t buy ice. We didn’t make plans to live for two or more days with the refrigerator locked shut (no peeking!).
We were having a merry old time that Saturday evening. Lights on. Music playing. Perishables lying about.
Then, boom. Total darkness!
Cheryl let out a squawk. This wasn’t supposed to happen.
Maybe it’s just a blip, I said. Let’s wait a minute.
Nothing.
Using my phone, I went back to the PG&E site and typed in our address. Then, just to be sure, I did it again.
Both times: No Impact.
My head practically exploded. PG&E had touted “type-in-your-address” as the gold standard for accurate information. Don’t rely on overly broad maps, the utility had said.
As I write, our power has been off for four days ... and counting. And when I continue to type in our address, I get the same answer: No Impact.
Cheryl and I are strong. Did we whimper about food dislocations and lack of hot water and going to bed at 8 p.m.? Of course we did, but we didn’t cry. I held out for two evenings, then returned to taking icy showers. I couldn’t help but wonder if city water was being run through a chiller before being delivered to our home.
This time around, we stayed home for dinners in darkness rather than foraging at brightly lit eateries. The first night we split a smoked turkey sandwich from Browns Valley Market and tortilla chips washed down with red wine. The next night night, I heated up a can of Stagg’s chili. I would have eaten it cold, but coworker Jennifer Huffman had tipped me off to an obvious fact that I had somehow forgotten. Just because a burner’s electronic ignition isn’t working, gas can always be lit with a match.
What a feast. Stagg’s chili with a slab of buttered bread, a glass of red wine, then nibbles of dark chocolate bark.
Cheryl had eaten well all day at a conference for her job. She was content to eat grapes, but the strain of multiple days without basic home conveniences was getting to her. She roared home the next evening with a 20-pound bag of ice. She was going to crack open the fridge, extract leftovers for our night’s dinner, then stuff the ice inside.
I saw a serious flaw with this plan. Won’t the ice melt and flood the refrigerator and kitchen?
Cheryl was in no mood for constructive criticism. She wrapped the ice in towels, placed it on a tray and slammed the door shut.
I drank a warm beer with the leftover ribs and rice. I couldn’t help wonder if we were poisoning ourselves. When I burped, then she burped, we exchange suspicious looks, but we kept eating.
Wednesday I went out early to jog and discovered a disturbing fact. The power was on throughout Browns Valley. I mean everywhere, but not our street.
This was a gut punch. Misery likes company and I felt alone.
I can rationalize why PG&E would light up my neighbors, but not my street. We’re on the city’s western-most edge. We look like county.
But when I ask you, PG&E, if you’re going to turn off our power, don’t tell me “No Impact.”