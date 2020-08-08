Napa Journal: Busting out of our COVID bubble

Cheryl and I are about as reclusive as the Boo Radley character in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Since February, we haven’t hosted non-family in our home.
When Dr. Relucio, the county’s public health officer, speaks, we listen. If Napa County were to hand out Coronavirus Bubble Awards, we’d surely be in contention.
Events in March were an omen of the social isolation to come. We were about to host my sister and her husband from Nashville when COVID-19 hit. Only a few Bay Area blood relations have crossed our threshold since.
Two week ago we decided the heck with this. We have a home. We are not monks. Let’s have some folks over.
Not to worry, Dr. Relucio. Not wild people. Not clubbers.
We would invite prudent people, people who have been sheltering at home since March except for essential forays into the hurly-burly.
To make things safe for everyone, we’d host them for breakfast on our deck. They would bunch up at one end of a 5-foot table, we’d bunch up at the other end. Breezes would carry off our exhales.
Would we mask up when not chewing and swallowing? I didn’t know. We’d have to work this out.
Our prudent friends quickly accepted our invite. They were chafing for some socializing too.
The major burden of hosting always falls on Cheryl who commands our kitchen. I’m a supporting player.
She takes her role seriously. The menu planning, the shopping, the prep. Throughout, she worries that her food offerings won’t bring joy.
We got up early on event day. While Cheryl began making muffins from blackberries that we’d picked the evening before, I washed down the deck and furniture, put out a tablecloth and cushions and tidied up everything within view.
Only we had a problem. The morning was overcast, the temp was 53 degrees. I doubted the fog would burn off before our guests arrived at 9.
It’s cold out there, I reported to Cheryl who was multi-tasking in the kitchen. Maybe it would make sense to move the breakfast inside, COVID be damned?
I envisioned all of us wearing masks. At mealtime, our guests would sit at the dining table and we’d be within earshot at the counter.
A little weird, certainly, but hey, we’re in a pandemic.
Cheryl didn’t have time to wrestle with this. She needed to concentrate on her frittata.
I went outside to kill time. I paced around and scanned the sky for a sign that the sun was breaking through.
As 9 o’clock approached, our thermometer had inched up to 56 degrees, but the heavens were still a murky gray. It reminded me of camping at the beach.
Nine o’clock came and went. Then 9:15. Still no guests.
Check your emails, Cheryl said. Maybe I’d said 10 o’clock.
I checked, but no.
Maybe they think it’s Saturday, not Friday when we’d normally be working, she said.
I checked my invite again. It clearly said Friday.
We pulled the plug at 9:45. Perhaps this breakfast wasn’t meant to be. Perhaps we were being punished by the public health gods for our loose interpretation of “household bubble.”
It took us only a minute or two to evacuate the deck and set up indoors where there was warmth, hot coffee, delicious muffins and a frittata.
Later, I emailed our friends with the blandest of messages: We missed you guys. Is everyone OK?
In truth, I feared the worst. Maybe someone had died?
All was resolved in short order. Our friends’ reply laid out the awkward truth.
It seems they had emailed us to reschedule. Only the email wasn’t sent. It had been sitting in “draft.”
They felt awful. We felt awful. But thankfully no one had died.
