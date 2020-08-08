Napa Journal: Busting out of our COVID bubble

The major burden of hosting always falls on Cheryl who commands our kitchen. I’m a supporting player.

She takes her role seriously. The menu planning, the shopping, the prep. Throughout, she worries that her food offerings won’t bring joy.

We got up early on event day. While Cheryl began making muffins from blackberries that we’d picked the evening before, I washed down the deck and furniture, put out a tablecloth and cushions and tidied up everything within view.

Only we had a problem. The morning was overcast, the temp was 53 degrees. I doubted the fog would burn off before our guests arrived at 9.

It’s cold out there, I reported to Cheryl who was multi-tasking in the kitchen. Maybe it would make sense to move the breakfast inside, COVID be damned?

I envisioned all of us wearing masks. At mealtime, our guests would sit at the dining table and we’d be within earshot at the counter.

A little weird, certainly, but hey, we’re in a pandemic.

Cheryl didn’t have time to wrestle with this. She needed to concentrate on her frittata.

I went outside to kill time. I paced around and scanned the sky for a sign that the sun was breaking through.