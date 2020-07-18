Napa Journal: Busting out, sometimes masked, sometimes not

Ouch! Someone has an acerbic eye.

I happen to have made my own tourist assessment. On one of my off days, my daughter Jenny and I drove through downtown to get coffee at the Oxbow Public Market.

In a glass-half-full kind of way, I was impressed by how many people were wearing masks. Among those who weren’t, most had cloth at the ready around their necks.

Did I wish to get out of my car and parade around with them? Not hardly. We’re all slightly toxic these days. I gladly passed them by.

Over at Oxbow, they had this mask thing nailed down. Not a soul inside the market wasn’t wearing one. The crowd was light, too.

And so I felt safe.

My cappuccino was fine, but even finer was the escape from my home. I was out and about. I was recreating. I’d merged my bubble with Jenny’s bubble without feeling I was risking life and limb.

To extend our outing, we went on a walkabout, past some of the century-old houses on Water Street, then over the Wine Train bridge to survey equally old commercial buildings near Third and Soscol that have somehow survived into the modern age.