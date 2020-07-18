Napa Journal: Busting out, sometimes masked, sometimes not

COVID does a number on your mind.
Most of what I’m not doing these days I wouldn’t be doing in ordinary times either. It doesn’t take a pandemic to keep me close to home.
Yet I have this growing sense of claustrophobia, most particularly on weekends when my office routine fades away and I’m left to my own devices.
When I say “devices,” I mostly mean my imagination.
Cheryl is much better than I at finding home-based activities that consume rambunctious energy. While my mind flits like the red dragonflies that zip across our yard, Cheryl is able to settle in with a project.
Last weekend she tended our backyard “meadow” for hours, moving as necessary to stay out of the sun. Such stamina won my admiration.
But join her as she culled dead wildflowers and planned to seed more?
Not possible. She likes the solitude of working alone while I prefer imagining going out for a cappuccino.
Be careful where you venture, a reader said in an email. Downtown is swarming with tourists, many of them unmasked despite the mandated COVID precautions.
How ironic, this reader wrote, that Napa canceled its Fourth of July parade so tourists could instead “parade up and down our streets.”
Ouch! Someone has an acerbic eye.
I happen to have made my own tourist assessment. On one of my off days, my daughter Jenny and I drove through downtown to get coffee at the Oxbow Public Market.
In a glass-half-full kind of way, I was impressed by how many people were wearing masks. Among those who weren’t, most had cloth at the ready around their necks.
Did I wish to get out of my car and parade around with them? Not hardly. We’re all slightly toxic these days. I gladly passed them by.
Over at Oxbow, they had this mask thing nailed down. Not a soul inside the market wasn’t wearing one. The crowd was light, too.
And so I felt safe.
My cappuccino was fine, but even finer was the escape from my home. I was out and about. I was recreating. I’d merged my bubble with Jenny’s bubble without feeling I was risking life and limb.
To extend our outing, we went on a walkabout, past some of the century-old houses on Water Street, then over the Wine Train bridge to survey equally old commercial buildings near Third and Soscol that have somehow survived into the modern age.
We were time traveling into Napa’s pre-cappuccino past, just a block or two from a tourist mecca on First Street. How cool is that!
In truth, this wasn’t much of an outing. We didn’t work up a sweat. It was over not long after it began. But psychologically, in this Age of COVID, we felt we were living large.
And not of incidental importance, we were able to take off our masks as we explored.
I’m a happy mask wearer when the situation requires, but I’m still not fully acclimated to wearing one over long periods. I begin to feel hot and damp, like being trapped inside Butterfly Habitat at Six Flags.
My brain tells me I may not be getting enough oxygen. My vision can become blurred.
Is it all in my head?
Apparently. I read recently of a surgeon who would sometimes wear a mask for 10 straight hours during an operation. Yet his brain and vision still managed to function at a high level, he declared.
My collection of face coverings is a growing one. I have them stashed in pants pockets, desk drawers, glove boxes and many rooms of my house.
If you come close to me
I’ll mask up for you. Basic
black looks good, don’t you think?
