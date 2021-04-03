Napa Journal: Can you have a fairy-tale wine country wedding on Zoom?

Weddings come in all shapes and sizes, if they happen at all during a pandemic.
Personally, I’m a wedding minimalist. My first time around, I got married on short notice during the Vietnam war. Vows were exchanged at Travis Air Force Base, then the Army shipped me off.
Not to Vietnam, but to Athens, Greece, but still, it was a rushed affair with no relatives of mine from the East Coast present.
The second time, 18 years ago, was also bare-bones and came on quickly. Cheryl agreed to marry me after three years of dating when I said it was either nuptials or I’d have to buy myself a home. I didn’t want to rent forever.
Our 5-minute ceremony was held in a large church sanctuary before Cheryl’s three children, who scattered immediately afterward. My out-of-town kids were no-shows.
To sum up: two weddings, but no wedding planners, no wedding photographers, no spread in the local paper and, for me, no relatives present.
That’s wartime, kids. That’s also what happens when the bride and groom are cautiously attempting a do-over. The fewest gawking eyes the better.
My son Dennis and his bride Margaret organized a traditional wedding several years ago. Historic venue, a caterer, TWO photographers. All the Courtneys were there.
Perhaps Dennis was trying to show his dad how real weddings are pulled off. Nothing spur-of-the-moment. Nothing borderline furtive.
This brings me to two weeks ago when Cheryl’s daughter Julia married her old college boyfriend, Oliver.
It’s a romantic story. These two Napa kids dated in their early 20s, split to pursue careers, then reunited years later to became a solid couple.
Marriage? These aging millennials felt no urgency. Not even after Felix was born 10 months ago. The economics of marriage weren’t advantageous, they said.
Cheryl was accepting, while noting that our backyard was a perfect wedding venue if the nuptial winds changed directions.
And change they did. Abruptly.
When Julia and Oliver bought a house last month, they discovered that married couples pay less for insurance. They needed to wed before escrow closed.
What did Mom think? No backyard wedding — boo!
But Julia WAS getting married. Yea!
On a Friday afternoon, while seated on stools in our kitchen, we clicked on the Sonoma County Zoom invite. At first only images of Julia, Oliver and baby Felix bunched up on a couch filled the screen.
Then more tiny images began to pop up. Oliver’s dad with his coworkers. Oliver’s mom sitting in a vehicle. Fellow cartoonists from Julia’s old Pizza Island collective in Brooklyn, with giant pepperoni pizzas as backdrops.
Nothing says “virtual” more than Zoom, but this wedding didn’t seem virtual. These were not virtual laughs. This was not virtual exuberance. Felix was no virtual baby. They were all right there, inches away from us.
The Sonoma clerk talked Julia and Oliver through a 20-minute ceremony. Drivers licenses got flashed. Key people typed in their bonafides.
During the exchange of vows, I gasped when the bride and groom each pledged to stay with the other through “joy and sorrow.”
I had been so swept up with the joy of the moment that I hadn’t imagined sorrow to intrude.
Stupid me. I’d forgotten that joy and sorrow define the spectrum of life. They’re often a matched pair when two people pledge eternity together.
The wedding ended as you might expect. The bride and groom got smoochy. Julia wiped away a tear or two. Felix reached his Zoom limit. And all the tiny people filling the tiny computer boxes squealed with happiness.
The excitement of the wedding still animates our household. Julia and Oliver — a romance that had once paused for years — had pulled a rabbit out of the hat with charmer Felix front and center.
If this wasn’t a fairy-tale wedding, then what is?
