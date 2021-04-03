Napa Journal: Can you have a fairy-tale wine country wedding on Zoom?

Then more tiny images began to pop up. Oliver’s dad with his coworkers. Oliver’s mom sitting in a vehicle. Fellow cartoonists from Julia’s old Pizza Island collective in Brooklyn, with giant pepperoni pizzas as backdrops.

Nothing says “virtual” more than Zoom, but this wedding didn’t seem virtual. These were not virtual laughs. This was not virtual exuberance. Felix was no virtual baby. They were all right there, inches away from us.

The Sonoma clerk talked Julia and Oliver through a 20-minute ceremony. Drivers licenses got flashed. Key people typed in their bonafides.

During the exchange of vows, I gasped when the bride and groom each pledged to stay with the other through “joy and sorrow.”

I had been so swept up with the joy of the moment that I hadn’t imagined sorrow to intrude.

Stupid me. I’d forgotten that joy and sorrow define the spectrum of life. They’re often a matched pair when two people pledge eternity together.

The wedding ended as you might expect. The bride and groom got smoochy. Julia wiped away a tear or two. Felix reached his Zoom limit. And all the tiny people filling the tiny computer boxes squealed with happiness.