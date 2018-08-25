Gotta love Costco for great prices on bulk purchases of practically anything, but can you trust this warehouse club with your health?
We shop the Costco in Fairfield every month or two. These expeditions are more exciting than dropping into Safeway, so I go along willingly. There’s a lot to gawk at and food samples to taste.
I push the big cart, Cheryl loads it. We never dawdle. First the non-food side, then on to the comestibles.
There’s hardly anything we won’t consider buying, with exceptions. It never occurred to me to drop into Costco’s pharmacy or optometry nook. Amid giant screen TVs and bargain shampoos, these health care centers seemed sketchy.
My nose-in-the-air attitude began wavering this summer. I was under the gun to get an eye test and, very likely, glasses for my driver’s license renewal showdown with DMV in September.
The cost of this urgent eye exam would be 100 percent on me, not my insurance. So, to save money, do I abandon my Napa ophthalmologist for a Costco optometrist?
I wavered for a couple days, then obeyed the little skinflint who lives in my brain.
The Costco eye care center is not impressive. Two tiny rooms, two workers, no plush waiting area. To be honest, it felt a little Third World.
I was moved from machine to machine, with a licensed optometrist doing the wrap-up exam. Did I know I have early cataracts? she asked.
Because I had known, her query was comforting. It made me feel she was legit.
In less than 15 minutes, and for $79, I was spun out of there with a prescription for glasses, which I carried 20 feet to order my first pair of bifocals.
Four days later my glasses were ready. Last weekend we made the trek back to Fairfield for pickup.
To make the trip more worthwhile, Cheryl crammed four gallons of cheap Costco gas into her Prius. While I picked up my glasses, she would shop for a microwave to replace the one that had blown up the weekend before.
And since we’re here, why don’t you get a shingles vaccination? she said.
Cheryl’s been pressuring me for years to get the vaccine. So has my family doctor. Anyone who had chicken pox as a kid is vulnerable to shingles as they age.
You don’t want to have happen to you what happened to my dad, do you? Cheryl would say.
I’ve heard the story many times. Her dad developed a painful case of shingles on his PENIS during a stressful period of his life when his immune system apparently lost its oomph.
That’s right — his penis.
And that wasn’t the worst of it. His doctor wrongly prescribed an ointment containing hot chili flakes (Google “ointment with red pepper”). When he applied it, he nearly passed out from the pain.
This story is something of a digression, but worth repeating, right?
I had never been moved by Cheryl’s fear of my developing shingles on my nether region. I felt bulletproof and I’d heard the shot came with an insurance hassle.
This time my resistance evaporated. Having just broken the optometry barrier, I was in a mood to take Costco for EVERYTHING it has to offer. Maybe I’ll get a hot dog and churro from the food court too.
A pharmacy visit works this way: You walk right up, no prescription, and announce you want the new Shingrix vaccine. After filling out a form, you wait 10 minutes, then get shot up (upper arm) by the pharmacist in the privacy of a tiny room. To my delight, my insurance is covering the tab of $140 or so.
We left Costco feeling like shopping champs. Microwave? Check! Bifocals? Check! The first of two required shingles shots? Check!
I developed all the common vaccine side effects. For three days, mild fever, mild fatigue, sore arm.
Not great, certainly, but better than shingles of the penis.