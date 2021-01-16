Napa Journal: Catalytic converter thieves on the prowl

Elke Voeller, who lives in an apartment near downtown, is also a member of the twice-victimized club. Thieves whacked off the catalytic converter on her 2007 Prius for the first time before Christmas. Her car had been parked in a well-lit carport.

Voeller paid her insurance policy’s $500 deductible and got a replacement. “The installer said it never happens twice,” she said.

On New Year’s night, it happened twice.

“I thought I’d parked it more secure. It was between two cars, in front of a hedge. They couldn’t come from the front, they couldn’t come from the sides. They came from the back and still got it,” Voeller said.

“It’s so frustrating,” said Voeller, who works two jobs as a teaching assistant and hairdresser. “I don’t have money for this.”

Local law enforcement arrested two groups of out-of-county catalytic converter suspects in December after citizens reported suspicious night activity.

Heine doubts these arrests will make a dent in the problem. Police are playing “whack-a-mole,” she said.