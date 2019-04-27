Wherever you look, there are pretty trees blooming their fool heads off this spring.
Only the scene isn’t so charming at our place. The spring performance of our towering elms is a thing of terror.
Mid-April is when these 70-footers release thousands upon thousands of wafer-like pods that swirl like crazed butterflies around our house, then pile up in maddening ways.
Their wind-driven behavior is best compared to a winter blizzard on the Dakota plains. Only the pods don’t melt.
They swarm over the earth, sticking to screens, cars, patio furniture and dangling strands of spider webs. Most disruptively, they blanket our pool.
Ask any botanist. These Americans elms are a clear case of ridiculous arboreal fecundity.
No tree needs to release so many seeds. It’s uncalled for. It’s vulgar. It needs to end.
The arrival of Pod Season stops our household in its tracks. Just knowing it’s about to arrive causes us to tense up.
There’s no going on vacation during Pod Season. Someone must be available every afternoon for manual pool sweeping lest the mechanical filtering system clog up, maybe even blow up.
The first intense day of Pod Season was badly timed. It was last Saturday as I tried to shape up our yard for Easter festivities. I had lawns to mow, a winter’s worth of green and black mold to scrub off the deck.
Neither chore was made easier by the deluge of pods settling over everything. They choked my mower bag and made deck scrubbing a disgusting mess.
Every 15 minutes I had to stop and blow, stop and blow, then use a long pole net to sweep the pods that kept layering the top of the pool.
If I were a child who had never witnessed falling snow, a pod storm would be elating. Pods swirl madly, catching in your hair and clothing and track into the house. It’s one of nature’s wildest shows.
But if you’re an adult, none of this does anybody any good. It’s a yard maintenance mess. It’s pool mayhem. It’s tranquility shattered.
During six hours of pod duty last Saturday — which ended only when the wind died down — I harvested nearly 50 pounds of soggy pods from our pool and swept up a garbage can’s worth of dry ones from yard edges.
All this was but a small portion of what had rained down. The bulk of the day’s release carpeted the ground and took flight for parts unknown.
Our San Franciscan neighbors were home last weekend. They got their share. Watching Courtney pods float over our redwood fence toward their pristine pool, I cringed.
I imagined a knock on our door and a neighbor standing there, holding out a handful of soggy elm seeds. “Are these yours?”
Cheryl did not fight the pod war. She spent most of the day inside, preparing for Easter, but occasionally she’d stick her head out and note how messy the landscape had become.
“I feel like a woman in the Dust Bowl,” she said. “I understand why they went crazy.”
Our two elms are over a century old. Unlike common landscaping — junipers or crepe myrtles — they tower in stately fashion over our house. No question about it, they contribute greatly to property aesthetics.
And probably property values. If you had to put a price on them, they might be $50,000 trees.
And the summer shade? It’s the best. The elms do such a good job of filtering sunlight that we don’t need curtains or shades on our south-facing windows.
There’s only this one negative: The pods.
The pods that fall and swirl and put you at battle stations because they know no moderation and won’t stop until they reforest the earth.