Napa Journal: Could everyday life be any stranger?

The phrase “sheltering-in-home” sounds vaguely comforting, but fear lives at its core. The takeaway message: If you don’t do your part, people will die.

The social distancing mandate offers only modest comfort. It recognizes that virtually everyone is a health threat these days. Even those who sleep under our own roofs.

Where have they been today? What asymptomatic super-spreader might they have crossed paths with?

At the end of a long Register news day, my eyes begin to sting. I am overcome with enormous yawns. No matter how much sleep I got the night before, the yawns consume me.

What is my body telling me? That it’s had enough. That it wants normalcy back?

At breakfast, Cheryl and I fling COVID-19 headlines at each other. They do the wake-up job normally assigned to coffee.

Singer John Prine has died. A child has died. A thousand more have died. The state of the economy is a mess.

One of the brightest moments of my day has become the after-work walk. So many people out and about. Friendly people. Short of a Fourth of July parade, I’ve never seen so much waving.