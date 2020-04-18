Napa Journal: Could everyday life be any stranger?

Napans have been sheltering-at-home for a month now. So, how are we doing?
Some of us are doing horribly. Jobs and money drying up. An upending of everyday life beyond anyone’s experience or imagination.
A couple of us have died, one of them an American Canyon mom who was a Santa Rosa police officer.
Death stalks the land, yet I go off to work, just like always. Circumstances have blessed me. I am not asked to spend my day among the sick and most vulnerable.
I get to live at my computer in a nearly empty newsroom. COVID-19-related emails and news releases fly across my screen all day every day.
A pandemic with no end in clear sight is unnerving and then some. The old order is gone. We’re still figuring out the new one.
People ask why aren’t the clerks at a favorite store wearing masks? Why are kids playing Frisbee? Why are small stores banned from selling a certain product, while big stores stay open to sell the same product? What about magazines in waiting rooms — shouldn’t they be tossed if they can’t be sterilized?
A caller accused the Register of being irresponsible when it ran a story about police making fewer arrests during the pandemic. Don’t encourage the “criminal element,” he said.
The phrase “sheltering-in-home” sounds vaguely comforting, but fear lives at its core. The takeaway message: If you don’t do your part, people will die.
The social distancing mandate offers only modest comfort. It recognizes that virtually everyone is a health threat these days. Even those who sleep under our own roofs.
Where have they been today? What asymptomatic super-spreader might they have crossed paths with?
At the end of a long Register news day, my eyes begin to sting. I am overcome with enormous yawns. No matter how much sleep I got the night before, the yawns consume me.
What is my body telling me? That it’s had enough. That it wants normalcy back?
At breakfast, Cheryl and I fling COVID-19 headlines at each other. They do the wake-up job normally assigned to coffee.
Singer John Prine has died. A child has died. A thousand more have died. The state of the economy is a mess.
One of the brightest moments of my day has become the after-work walk. So many people out and about. Friendly people. Short of a Fourth of July parade, I’ve never seen so much waving.
Strolling an old neighborhood, I met former neighbors. We planted ourselves in the street and jabbered for 15 minutes, me from eight feet away, the hyper-cautious Cheryl from nearly 20.
On another day, we encountered a shelter-at-home coworker whom I hadn’t seen in weeks. We talked shop talk. Boring stuff, actually, but the human interaction was thrilling.
I never used to see my next-door neighbor. Now he’s out all the time, working on his garden, working on his truck. And I stop to chat.
Because one thing can lead to another, there I was one afternoon, sprawled across his truck engine, inserting my slender wrist through a gap in the cables where his beefy wrist wouldn’t go.
His success became my success. My first truck repair!
I took some of that glow back to the office where I turn out daily stories of confirmed Napa COVID-19 cases. For each case I make a red mark in my desk calendar.
Week One: 10 red marks.
Week Two: 10 more, including the county’s first and second deaths.
Week Three: 14 marks, but no deaths.
Week Four: 11 marks as of Friday, no deaths.
And so it goes. I am the Grim Reaper’s secretary.
