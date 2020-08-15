Napa Journal: COVID hardly affected me ... until now

My household had dodged COVID bullets for five months.
While the world was beset with death and economic carnage, life inside the Courtney bubble felt weirdly normal.
I hadn’t lost my job and neither had Cheryl. That’s a big normalcy booster.
We each took several weeks of furlough, but the economic impact was minimal. The $600 federal unemployment bonus was a sweetener.
If anything, we are probably economically ahead since March. Checking accounts plump up when you don’t go anywhere or do anything.
We did not escape pandemic pain within our greater family circle. Two of our five adult children lost their jobs when COVID hit. Things looked desperate for a time, but their situations are improving. Do we still worry about “the kids”? How can we not?
Like a lot of people, we’ve channeled some of our surplus energy into home projects. Not cooking. Not scrapbooking. We became fence rebuilders.
The fence project ate up two weeks of furlough and more recently an entire vacation week to build a gate. Ugg.
On the bright side: You’re not thinking about pandemics when you’re powering up drills, saws and sanders. Your world shrinks to the size of the pile of wood before you.
I have felt guilty that our situation is so non-dire while thousands of locals are filing for unemployment, lining up for food giveaways, worrying about rent and anticipating having their children NOT leave for school next week.
If we had children doing remote learning at home while we attempted to earn a living ... well, it’s beyond my imagination.
My son and his wife worked from home for months this spring while entertaining their toddler whose daycare had closed. We frequently talked about this on the phone.
Haven’t you been driven crazy? I would ask. How can you both still hold down jobs?
What choice is there? my sleep-deprived son would say.
Cheryl has a new grandbaby closer at hand, but for the longest time the child might as well have been in China: She wasn’t allowed to hold him. It was that COVID thing.
To become hold-worthy, Cheryl had to cut back on discretionary outings and begin working primarily at home. Finally, her daughter relented. Hello, baby Felix!
If I’d been planning to go to BottleRock or the Uptown or the Oxbow’s summer concerts, I’d be so bummed by the erasure of live entertainment from the Napa scene. The same with the upcoming PGA tournament at Silverado that will go on, but without spectators.
Or if I cared passionately about high school football or the college and professional sports that have been pared back to the nubbins, I’d be in a funk about all that too.
But no, I sail on in good spirits.
I did feel the loss of Napa’s Fourth of July parade. And I really took it on the chin when they put the Napa Town & Country Fair on hiatus.
A summer without the fair. Practically un-American. Way to ruin August, COVID!
I came back this month from a leg injury that had disrupted my running for two weeks. Lucky me, I thought. I still have three months to get ready for my beloved Turkey Trot race at Thanksgiving.
I actually daydream about Turkey Trot: the crisp weather, my imagined heroic athletic performance through the streets of Davis, our traditional pancake breakfast afterward. So very sublime. My best single morning of the year, for sure.
Unfortunately, I made the mistake of mentioning my upcoming big event to coworker Jennifer. She looked at me as if I were nuts.
Turkey Trot? No way are you running Turkey Trot, she said.
Her declaration floored me. What? Why?
Then a belated, of course!
Turkey Trot hasn’t been canceled yet, but of course it will be.
Curse you, COVID!
Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
