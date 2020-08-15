Napa Journal: COVID hardly affected me ... until now

I have felt guilty that our situation is so non-dire while thousands of locals are filing for unemployment, lining up for food giveaways, worrying about rent and anticipating having their children NOT leave for school next week.

If we had children doing remote learning at home while we attempted to earn a living ... well, it’s beyond my imagination.

My son and his wife worked from home for months this spring while entertaining their toddler whose daycare had closed. We frequently talked about this on the phone.

Haven’t you been driven crazy? I would ask. How can you both still hold down jobs?

What choice is there? my sleep-deprived son would say.

Cheryl has a new grandbaby closer at hand, but for the longest time the child might as well have been in China: She wasn’t allowed to hold him. It was that COVID thing.

To become hold-worthy, Cheryl had to cut back on discretionary outings and begin working primarily at home. Finally, her daughter relented. Hello, baby Felix!