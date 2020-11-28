Napa Journal: COVID throws gutter balls

Napa was one bowling obsessed city when I got here in the ‘70s.
Not only did this town of 36,000 have TWO bowling alleys, many of my co-workers at the Register were bowling fanatics. They belonged to leagues. They owned custom-made bowling balls that exactly matched their grips.
And in the Register’s backshop, there was Lenny, a paste-up man by day, a professional bowler by weekend.
I could relate. I had grown up with a black-and-white TV crammed with Saturday afternoon bowling tournaments. The pros seemed cut from the same mold: lanky guys with steely stares. They would glower at the pins, then swing into action. The resultant sound and sight explosion is fixed in my memory.
Apparently my childhood overlapped the golden age of bowling. America was bowling crazy in the ‘60s in a way it hasn’t been since. Adults belonged to work leagues, friendship leagues, league leagues. Seemingly the camaraderie to be found at bowling alleys was just a notch down from the warmth of your neighborhood bar.
I didn’t bowl my first game until high school in Memphis. I visited Imperial Lanes, a stunningly beautiful new temple to bowling just down the street.
I scored an 87 on my first game. As embarrassingly low as it was, I kept my score card. I knew I could do better.
But not much better. Break 100, sure. Break 200? I doubt if ever.
Good bowlers can put spin on the ball and have it swoop in like a hawk into the lead pins. The arc of my ball was boringly flat.
Imperial Lanes had night owl specials. A person could bowl from midnight until dawn for a couple of dollars, with breakfast included. As a teen with next to no money, I was hooked.
My younger brother and I went a bunch of times. Our mom would drop us off and pick us up at dawn.
I would come home with a sore back and blisters. And later in the day I’d develop a sore throat.
My brother and I did an unseemly amount of bickering during these glorious outings. What was that about? Sleep exhaustion?
When I had kids of my own, I don’t think we ever went bowling independently, as a family. It was expensive. Most of the prime bowling hours were committed to league play.
However, the Register had a special relationship with Napa Bowl back in the day. Once a year they had Register Night. Employees and their families got to bowl for free. We never missed a one.
Why was a business offering up freebies? Maybe because the paper published league scores and celebrated those who bowled 300 games? I didn’t ask questions.
My daughter Jenny says she may also have bowled as part of Indian Princess or some church youth group. She never bonded with the sport. Wearing rented shoes felt weird, she said. The bowling alley vibe didn’t feel quite right.
When Cheryl’s kids were students at Vintage High, they were allowed to leave campus and go bowling as part of P.E.
Seriously? Bowling for P.E.? Why not invite Chuck E. Cheese to run the school cafeteria?
I asked around at work to see who’s bowling these days. And by these days, I mean pre-COVID.
Sarah said bowling was perhaps the last “normal thing” she did in Napa before the pandemic struck. A fine social activity, she said.
Others shook their heads no. Once upon a time at children’s birthday parties, maybe, but that was long ago.
Howard said he used to bowl before carpal tunnel ruined the activity. If he were to do it now, it would be for bowling’s “ironic value.”
I guess this means Howard is not a die-hard bowler like Lenny of old.
Writing this column has rekindled some bowling urges long buried. Unfortunately, Napa Bowl is shut down right now because of COVID. restrictions.
Napa Bowl owner Dan Sousa told the Register earlier this month that a prolonged COVID closure had created staffing and economic chaos for his three-generation family enterprise.
When Napa County descended to the purple tier this month, Sousa again had to close his doors.
“I just can’t believe this keeps going on like this,” he said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable.”
Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!