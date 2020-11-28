Napa Journal: COVID throws gutter balls

But not much better. Break 100, sure. Break 200? I doubt if ever.

Good bowlers can put spin on the ball and have it swoop in like a hawk into the lead pins. The arc of my ball was boringly flat.

Imperial Lanes had night owl specials. A person could bowl from midnight until dawn for a couple of dollars, with breakfast included. As a teen with next to no money, I was hooked.

My younger brother and I went a bunch of times. Our mom would drop us off and pick us up at dawn.

I would come home with a sore back and blisters. And later in the day I’d develop a sore throat.

My brother and I did an unseemly amount of bickering during these glorious outings. What was that about? Sleep exhaustion?

When I had kids of my own, I don’t think we ever went bowling independently, as a family. It was expensive. Most of the prime bowling hours were committed to league play.

However, the Register had a special relationship with Napa Bowl back in the day. Once a year they had Register Night. Employees and their families got to bowl for free. We never missed a one.