Napa Journal: Dancing flames light up our darkest days

Our gas fireplace has never meant as much as this year.
When the days grow short, the temperature plummets and a virus is on the prowl, a person naturally wants to hunker down.
A real wood fire would fit the bill superbly well, but that’s not what we have. We Courtneys orient to artificial logs set aglow by spigots spewing natural gas.
I choose not to dissect the mechanics of it. Better to sit close and fall under the spell of flames and warmth.
We have a gas furnace beneath our house that heats our living spaces far faster, yet it’s now mid-December and we haven’t used it. This is some kind of record for delayed gratification.
Instead, we’ve compressed our lives into a small space and turned to the gas fireplace. We’re asking it to heat the big room that contains our kitchen, dining, computer and social areas, leaving the rest of the house in the grips of winter.
Our bedroom? It’s in the low 50s when we go to bed at night. We pile on the covers.
The so-called living room in the front of the house? It’s probably a few degrees colder. In a pinch, we could use it as a root cellar.
What about the bathroom, you say? A bathroom in the low 50s would defy civilized living. Surely we heat it up.
Indeed. We’ve installed a space heater that we turn on and off when occupancy is expected to last more than a few minutes.
Why such frugality with heat?
Two reasons. Why heat more space than two people need? And secondly, because we have a gas fireplace in the room that really counts.
This gas device does not heat our big room particularly well, but it does so beautifully.
I’m the first one to arise on jog days. When the kitchen/dining area is colder than 57, I ignite the gas flames and head out.
Upon my return, the room is warming, Cheryl’s making oatmeal and happiness reigns. We have food! We have heat! We survived the frigid night!
Cheryl is more sensitive to cold than I. Much of her reading is done on a bean bag plopped three feet from the flames. Very moth-like.
The scene cries out for an accessory cat — or maybe just popcorn — but Calico is an outdoor cat with a garage bed and a stunningly thick winter coat. Hauling her indoor would violate the natural order of the universe.
To create a proper fireplace tableau, we rely on weekly visits from Julia and grandbaby Felix who plunk down on the rug next to the hearth and soak up the cheery warmth of dancing flames.
It’s our private Nativity scene. The miracle of new life during COVID.
Cheryl says there’s a Danish word that sums up our shared cozy feelings in front of the fire. It’s called hygge.
She never talked about hygge until this year, our first COVID Christmas when every outing means running a gauntlet of strangers, every one of whom could be a viral threat.
Our gas fireplace provides both heat and an intense sense of sanctuary from the COVID storm.
On a cold night, I will sit close to the flames with a glass of eggnog and listen to Darlene Love sing, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” or some other holiday classic.
I suppose these songs would work their magic even if accompanied by the thrum of a furnace buried deep under the house.
But in front of a dancing fire? It’s the best.
WATCH NOW: TOYS OF CHRISTMAS PAST: THE TOYS AND TECH THAT DEFINED EACH DECADE
Kevin Courtney's favorite Napa Journal columns from 2020
Thousands lost power. Columnist Kevin Courtney nearly lost his mind during last week's big winds.
What statement should your mailbox make to the world? Register columnist Kevin Courtney asks.
How would you host visitors to Napa from Music City USA? columnist Kevin Courtney asks.
In ways big and small, Napa life has been upended by the coronavirus, City Editor Kevin Courtney writes.
City Editor Courtney talks about his chances of becoming an alpha male during the pandemic.
SEE PHOTOS: HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS IN NAPA VALLEY 2020
1742 Olympia Court, Napa
3627 Harkness St., Napa
1031 Vallejo St., Napa
140 S. Seminary St., Napa
1459 Oak St., Napa
3364 Twin Oaks Drive, Napa
2552 Macgregor Court, Napa
3301 Linda Mesa Way, Napa
420 Pickwick Drive, Napa
3407 and 3409 Ellen Way, Napa
1230 Terrace Drive, Napa
3474 Quail Court, Napa
1166 East Ave. Napa
18 Tuscany Court, Napa
3375 Kensington Place, Napa
3186 Piedmont Ave., Napa
4235 Linus Court, Napa
3500 Argyle St., Napa
2238 Second St., Napa
1151 Paulson Court, St. Helena
1113 Alta Ave., Napa
919 Vallejo St., Napa
109 Paradise Drive, Napa
2033 Sommer St. Napa
323 S. Hartson St., Napa
1383 Spruce St., Napa
446 S. Jefferson St., Napa
3431 Westminster Court, Napa
1713 Cedar St., Calistoga
2976 Woodcrest Drive, Napa
2112 W. Lincoln Ave., Napa
2533 Yajome St., Napa
4087 Browns Valley Road, Napa
204 Los Altos Place, American Canyon
870 Windsor St., Napa
2912 Conifer Court, Napa
11 Westwood Ave., Napa
2352 Stonehouse Drive, Napa
1630 El Centro Ave., Napa
3280 Macbeth St., Napa
3296 Macbeth St., Napa
3297 Macbeth St., Napa
1410 El Centro Ave., Napa
770 Concord Court, Napa
Highland Court, Napa
3092 Hermosa Drive, Napa
1430 A St., Napa
Oak Circle, Yountville
1221 Spring Brook Court, St. Helena
811 Jefferson St., Napa
2359 Las Flores Drive, Napa
19 Buhman Court, Napa
1532 D St., Napa
770 Magellan Way, Napa
2101 Russell St., Napa
Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!