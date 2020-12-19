Napa Journal: Dancing flames light up our darkest days

Our gas fireplace has never meant as much as this year.

When the days grow short, the temperature plummets and a virus is on the prowl, a person naturally wants to hunker down.

A real wood fire would fit the bill superbly well, but that’s not what we have. We Courtneys orient to artificial logs set aglow by spigots spewing natural gas.

I choose not to dissect the mechanics of it. Better to sit close and fall under the spell of flames and warmth.

We have a gas furnace beneath our house that heats our living spaces far faster, yet it’s now mid-December and we haven’t used it. This is some kind of record for delayed gratification.

Instead, we’ve compressed our lives into a small space and turned to the gas fireplace. We’re asking it to heat the big room that contains our kitchen, dining, computer and social areas, leaving the rest of the house in the grips of winter.

Our bedroom? It’s in the low 50s when we go to bed at night. We pile on the covers.

The so-called living room in the front of the house? It’s probably a few degrees colder. In a pinch, we could use it as a root cellar.