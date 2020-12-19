 Skip to main content
Napa Journal: Dancing flames light up our darkest days

Kevin Courtney masked
Our gas fireplace has never meant as much as this year.

When the days grow short, the temperature plummets and a virus is on the prowl, a person naturally wants to hunker down.

A real wood fire would fit the bill superbly well, but that’s not what we have. We Courtneys orient to artificial logs set aglow by spigots spewing natural gas.

I choose not to dissect the mechanics of it. Better to sit close and fall under the spell of flames and warmth.

We have a gas furnace beneath our house that heats our living spaces far faster, yet it’s now mid-December and we haven’t used it. This is some kind of record for delayed gratification.

Instead, we’ve compressed our lives into a small space and turned to the gas fireplace. We’re asking it to heat the big room that contains our kitchen, dining, computer and social areas, leaving the rest of the house in the grips of winter.

Our bedroom? It’s in the low 50s when we go to bed at night. We pile on the covers.

The so-called living room in the front of the house? It’s probably a few degrees colder. In a pinch, we could use it as a root cellar.

What about the bathroom, you say? A bathroom in the low 50s would defy civilized living. Surely we heat it up.

Indeed. We’ve installed a space heater that we turn on and off when occupancy is expected to last more than a few minutes.

Why such frugality with heat?

Two reasons. Why heat more space than two people need? And secondly, because we have a gas fireplace in the room that really counts.

This gas device does not heat our big room particularly well, but it does so beautifully.

I’m the first one to arise on jog days. When the kitchen/dining area is colder than 57, I ignite the gas flames and head out.

Upon my return, the room is warming, Cheryl’s making oatmeal and happiness reigns. We have food! We have heat! We survived the frigid night!

Cheryl is more sensitive to cold than I. Much of her reading is done on a bean bag plopped three feet from the flames. Very moth-like.

The scene cries out for an accessory cat — or maybe just popcorn — but Calico is an outdoor cat with a garage bed and a stunningly thick winter coat. Hauling her indoor would violate the natural order of the universe.

To create a proper fireplace tableau, we rely on weekly visits from Julia and grandbaby Felix who plunk down on the rug next to the hearth and soak up the cheery warmth of dancing flames.

It’s our private Nativity scene. The miracle of new life during COVID.

Cheryl says there’s a Danish word that sums up our shared cozy feelings in front of the fire. It’s called hygge.

She never talked about hygge until this year, our first COVID Christmas when every outing means running a gauntlet of strangers, every one of whom could be a viral threat.

Our gas fireplace provides both heat and an intense sense of sanctuary from the COVID storm.

On a cold night, I will sit close to the flames with a glass of eggnog and listen to Darlene Love sing, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” or some other holiday classic.

I suppose these songs would work their magic even if accompanied by the thrum of a furnace buried deep under the house.

But in front of a dancing fire? It’s the best.

Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

