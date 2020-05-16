Napa Journal: Going on furlough, ready or not

I’ll be on furlough this coming week, which confuses me.
I won’t have to go to work. Good.
I won’t get paid. Bad.
I’ll have time to play. Good.
Most of Napa remains on lockdown, leaving few ways to play. Bad.
I can rock out with my music at maximum volume. Good.
Cheryl is working from home and cannot be disturbed. Bad.
This furlough business is uncharted terrain for me and millions of other Americans. I know about vacations, but not this strange hybrid.
Why is this happening to me? It’s part of the Register’s parent company’s effort to reduce costs while the economy is reeling from sheltering-in-place disruptions. I’m going to do a week in May, another in June.
Count me in. I’m willing to do my part.
Also count me apprehensive.
A vacation sounds like fun. A furlough sounds like a snoozer. What do I do all week? Punch down sourdough starter? Find me a neighborhood that clangs bells at dusk?
I’ve talked to a couple of people who have survived short furloughs. They say it’s not so bad financially. Enhanced unemployment benefits are an appreciated sweetener.
But psychologically? Did it rob you of all self-esteem? Did you become a couch potato of the worst sort. Did you indulge in self-loathing?
They wouldn’t admit to going stir crazy. They spoke of getting chores done around the house. They spoke of deep relaxation. You don’t know how much tension you’re carrying around until you give up the daily grind, they said.
I heard their words, but they didn’t sink in. I actually like going to work. I like the mind expansion that occurs when a caffeinated brain is up against a deadline.
Life at home is so very, very quiet. Practically embalmed.
Think bigger, deeper, I’m told. Use your mandatory furlough as an opportunity to diversify your interests. If you can’t slap on another coat of paint on your house, then explore your inner self.
Honestly, I may not have that much of an inner self to explore. My core is all twitchy. It needs news jolts every 10 minutes or so.
When I first shared the furlough news with Cheryl, she volunteered to stay home with me. We’ll have a domestic adventure together, she said.
Sweet thought, for sure. But if you count from Saturday to the next Sunday, that’s nine days together, at home, with no agenda. Is our marriage up to that?
Of course it is, she said. We may not be able to take day trips to our favorite East Bay haunts or go to SFMOMA, but we can rebuild our side fence together.
She was referring to our long-delayed fence project. The project that’s been hanging fire for months. I hadn’t forgotten. I had been silently recoiling from the thought.
So this needn’t be a week of ennui at all, Cheryl said. It can be a week of post hole digging and carpentry of the crudest sort. We’ll knock it off ... together.
What a chipper spirit! Thinking that does not know limits. Thinking like this is probably how the West was won.
But, alas, you cannot furlough when I furlough, Cheryl. Your employer depends on you. The fence can wait.
A week later, Cheryl made her big announcement: She was going on furlough, too. Or maybe it’s vacation. Her boss was giving her the choice.
When I’m home, she’ll be home. We’re a team, she said.
I am resigned. Fence-mending it will be. Home Depot here we come.
