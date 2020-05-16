Napa Journal: Going on furlough, ready or not

But psychologically? Did it rob you of all self-esteem? Did you become a couch potato of the worst sort. Did you indulge in self-loathing?

They wouldn’t admit to going stir crazy. They spoke of getting chores done around the house. They spoke of deep relaxation. You don’t know how much tension you’re carrying around until you give up the daily grind, they said.

I heard their words, but they didn’t sink in. I actually like going to work. I like the mind expansion that occurs when a caffeinated brain is up against a deadline.

Life at home is so very, very quiet. Practically embalmed.

Think bigger, deeper, I’m told. Use your mandatory furlough as an opportunity to diversify your interests. If you can’t slap on another coat of paint on your house, then explore your inner self.

Honestly, I may not have that much of an inner self to explore. My core is all twitchy. It needs news jolts every 10 minutes or so.

When I first shared the furlough news with Cheryl, she volunteered to stay home with me. We’ll have a domestic adventure together, she said.