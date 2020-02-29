Napa Journal: Got the Facebook political blues

Facebook has been a stressful place to visit of late.
So many political ads. So much political sniping from regular folks who are riled up.
Everyone’s got a favorite candidate. Many fear the absolute worst if you-know-who wins, and I don’t mean just Trump.
Like you, I have political passions. My parents did not birth a political eunuch. But I lack enough certainty and fervor to post them on Facebook. When I log on, I want a gentler ride.
Until this wild political year is over, the most sane thing might be for me to unfriend Facebook and walk into the light. Maybe pick up a good book, take long walks, try my hand at making four-layer coconut cakes. Anything to clear the mind.
How likely is this? About as likely as my going home from work Monday night and rotating the tires on my car.
So I’ve been testing another approach, particularly on Sunday mornings when I’m home eating pancakes with no time pressures and my iPad mini at my side.
Facebook is loaded with non-political content if you can ignore images of candidates pleading for your money.
Skipping over posts that view the Trump administration as the Fourth Reich or Bernie as a socialist Visigoth, I scroll down a sunny path of pet videos, humorous aphorisms and excursions into California history.
Much of the week I don’t have time for the lighter stuff, but not Sundays. So tickle me with videos of frolicking kittens and the sheep who thinks he’s a bucking bronco. Give me aphorisms about the benefits of kindness.
Here’s a one-liner from last weekend: “Aliens probably ride by Earth and lock their doors.”
I chuckled at that one for a solid minute.
I took the quiz about the qualities of successful vs. unsuccessful people. Forgive others or hold a grudge? Read everyday or watch TV every day?
You have free articles remaining.
If my score is valid, success may not be mine.
Have you seen the video of the dog who drags a sled up a snowy slope with its teeth, then jumps aboard and slides down?
Before internet videos, I didn’t appreciate that non-humans could exhibit so many unusual behaviors. For example, the elephant who draws pictures by holding a brush with its trunk.
Or the calf who “offers friendship to lonely blind bison and changes her life.” If you let your imagination run with that one, it becomes a real tearjerker.
Some of these videos I push across the dining table to Cheryl who is deep into the Sunday Register.
You’ll love this one, I say. And this one, too.
Sometimes she does, often she doesn’t. What’s with all the interruptions, hub?
Based on this video watching, you may think me shallow. You would be so wrong. Facebook fluff is not the whole me.
I’m also a big fan of Atlas Obscura, an online magazine that floods Facebook with marvelous oddities from around the world, and My Modern Met that present articles on art, technology and architecture that always amaze.
Having once liked “California history,” I’m now inundated with stories about the Golden State pre-Courtney arrival. California was so cool back then.
Another like, “archaeology,” has triggered a steady feed of stories about people digging up Neanderthals, buried cities and Egyptian tombs. I just can’t get enough.
My Facebook frolic makes for a happy Sunday morning at home. I’ve found my internet sweet spot.
And some Sunday mornings it even gets better. If I’m lucky, when I switch to Instagram there will be a video awaiting me of a certain granddaughter in Long Beach.
In this regard, I’m in sync with a great many people on Facebook. We all agree that grandchildren are the best.
Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.