Napa Journal: Got the Facebook political blues

Much of the week I don’t have time for the lighter stuff, but not Sundays. So tickle me with videos of frolicking kittens and the sheep who thinks he’s a bucking bronco. Give me aphorisms about the benefits of kindness.

Here’s a one-liner from last weekend: “Aliens probably ride by Earth and lock their doors.”

I chuckled at that one for a solid minute.

I took the quiz about the qualities of successful vs. unsuccessful people. Forgive others or hold a grudge? Read everyday or watch TV every day?

If my score is valid, success may not be mine.

Have you seen the video of the dog who drags a sled up a snowy slope with its teeth, then jumps aboard and slides down?

Before internet videos, I didn’t appreciate that non-humans could exhibit so many unusual behaviors. For example, the elephant who draws pictures by holding a brush with its trunk.

Or the calf who “offers friendship to lonely blind bison and changes her life.” If you let your imagination run with that one, it becomes a real tearjerker.

Some of these videos I push across the dining table to Cheryl who is deep into the Sunday Register.