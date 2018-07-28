I should have known something was up. When my phone rang that Saturday afternoon, it was my son Dennis.
Dennis NEVER calls unbidden. I’m the one who initiates. Without exception.
Yet here was Dennis on the line. A chatty Dennis, at that.
We bantered a bit, then Dennis hit me between the eyes with his news: Margaret was pregnant.
Did I gasp audibly? I believe I did.
This wasn’t just good news. It was unexpectedly great news.
Some people with adult children spend an ungodly amount of time fantasizing about become grandparents. Those people aren’t me. I’d given the prospect of extending the Courtney bloodline, such as it is, hardly a passing thought.
But when slammed with the news that a grandbaby was on the way, I practically swooned with jubilation. If asked to explain myself, I would have blubbered incoherently.
Until that moment, I had no idea that Dennis and Margaret even wanted children. They had seemed too deep into their professional careers — and a recently acquired black cat — to need a life-changing diversion.
That’s how little insight I had.
Cheryl wasn’t surprised. Of course they wanted children, she said.
Dennis said the time seemed right. He and Margaret had been together for well over a decade, but only now, after years of higher education stints in the Midwest and New England, were they finally settled down.
This call from Dennis happened two months ago, yet I’ve waited until now to tell readers of this column. Why such uncharacteristic restraint?
The answer: Dennis imposed a news embargo. He wanted their pregnancy to mature before I blabbed it to the world.
This was a possible illegal gagging of the press, but what could I do?
Last weekend, with the due date only two months off, I texted Dennis: “Now?”
His reply was succinct enough. “Go nuts,” he said.
So here I am, spreading my joy, Cheryl’s joy, the parents-to-be’s joy.
Margaret and Dennis are going to have a girl. The name is either a secret or not yet selected. Suggestions from me — Kevina, anyone? — are not appreciated.
There is a small wrinkle in this grandkid scenario. Dennis and Margaret don’t live in Napa or anywhere close. They live in Long Beach at the opposite end of the state.
That’s so awfully far away. How can I be a doting grandfather when my grandchild is so distant?
Cheryl says there are ways to narrow the gap. Is there not I-5? Is there not Southwest Airlines?
In that spirit, she suggested we take a quick trip to SoCal for the baby shower. We could drive down on a Friday, return on a Sunday. Piece of cake.
And we would have, but for some scheduling complications.
Not to be shut out, Cheryl tracked down the baby shower registries and picked out a fancy gift. Give me your credit card, she said.
Dennis is Cheryl’s stepson, but that doesn’t seem to matter a whit. When it comes to grandbabies, Cheryl is all in.
Typical of our generations, Cheryl and I were both substantially younger than Dennis and Margaret when the children of our first marriages were born. Neither of us had any idea what we were getting into, yet we instantaneously embraced our gurgling, pooping, most lovable responsibilities.
I’m expecting something similar for Dennis and Margaret. Parenthood will rock their world, injecting momentary chaos as it lifts it into a far loftier orbit.
We happened to see the Pixar movie “Coco” last weekend. It’s an incredibly sweet film about family connectivity through the generations.
Watching it, I realized that my attention had drifted in recent years. I’d become focused on the here and now, forgetting the “big picture.”
Grandkids are the big picture. The next generation is the big picture.
Thanks to Dennis and Margaret, we are about to have a “Coco” moment.