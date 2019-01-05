My brother Joe in Indiana visited Napa just once. The year was 1973. When he died in October, he had gone 45 years without making a return trip.
On some level I took it personally. Then again, Joe had a lot going on in his life. He was a self-employed home builder. He fathered triplets. How many dads hit the road with triplets? And then the crusher: a diagnosis of multiple myeloma a decade ago.
If Joe wouldn’t/couldn’t come west, I would trek east. We would see each other at least once a decade at family reunions in Memphis or at Joe’s lair in Bloomington.
There was often tension between us, which I attributed to my being the older brother, yet Joe was a good host. I felt his love. Yet somehow he couldn’t be convinced to make a reciprocating visit.
I took it hard when Joe died abruptly three months ago. I lost the person with whom I could process all things Courtney. I feared my ties to his Bloomington family might fade away. And there went my dream of someday hosting Joe again on my turf.
Fortunately, life is full of surprises.
Joe’s widow, Ellen, called in November. She described a household awash in grief. The upcoming holidays held no promise of joy.
Thus her proposition: What if she and two of Joe’s daughters — Ash, a college freshman, Emily, a 30-something-year-old — visited Napa in late December? We could have a “Courtney Christmas” in honor of the Courtney who was no longer with us.
I was deeply touched. I would be a Joe surrogate for Ellen and Joe’s daughters. They would be a Joe surrogate for me. Their visit would soften the void in our lives.
Cheryl and I strategized what could we all do together for four days during Christmas week? How to meld our different interests, ages, hurts?
We decided that this shouldn’t be a somber visit. No, no, no. We would pull out all the stops to make sure it wouldn’t be.
Ellen and Ash had never been to California, much less the Bay Area. Even the slightest thing — a palm tree? — might dazzle them.
Do we take them to Alcatraz? Muir Woods? Ride a cable car? Tromp through a winery?
Ellen said not to overdo it. They would be happy to share our everyday lives. Equally polite Ash said the same thing.
Our everyday lives? Seriously? You want want to loll around our place reading the New York Times and staring at clouds?
Things played out this way:
- Day One: Morning pickup at SFO, tour of the Ferry Building’s public market, lunch at historic Tadich Grill, Telegraph Hill climb to Coit Tower, North Beach stroll, then home by way of the Golden Gate.
- Day Two: Downtown Napa walkabout including the fancy Archer hotel lobby, the new shops on First Street and Oxbow Public Market. On our way to dinner at Pizzeria Tra Vigne in St. Helena, we paused to gawk at RH Yountville (It’s spectacular in an extreme, non-Hoosier way).
- Day Three: Berkeley/Rockridge shopping, UC Berkeley campus touring, Telegraph Avenue strolling. Dinner at Berkeley’s Picante.
- Day Four: The wildly entertaining “Beach Blanket Babylon” musical review in San Francisco bracketed by thrill rides on BART. Dinner at Zachary’s pizza in Rockridge.
Our schedules were busy bordering on exhausting. Evenings were the antidote. We gathered around our living room fireplace for dessert and conversation about life, both with and without Joe.
Ellen said she had been nudging Joe to make a visit such as this one. If he had been given more years, it just might have happened.
That’s a poignant thought.
Then again, Joe did come to Napa this Christmas. His wife and his children — those who knew and loved him best — were his living embodiments. His spirit reigned over all of us.