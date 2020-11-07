Napa Journal: How to repair woodpecker carnage

Meanwhile, Cheryl hid in the house, fearful I’d botch the job and make a horrific thump as I fell back to earth. She knew of too many cases of people my age — even younger — who wrecked themselves in ladder incidents.

This psycho woodpecker wasn’t done. It began attacking the trim at the back of the house, but we knew what to do: More Mylar.

Our victory was hollow. We’d stopped the bird, but what about the mouse-like holes it had left behind?

Repairing the damage would mean balancing a putty knife, a tub of artificial wood, sandpaper, paint and paintbrush, all while hugging a near-vertical ladder.

Cheryl was emphatic that I leave the holes as they were. We’ll hire it out, she said. Or induce her exceptionally fit son with the “good core” to do it.

Cheryl made sense. I’m not as steady on my feet as I once was. Not wobbly, exactly, but my gyroscope definitely could use some fine tuning.

For months I was paralyzed with indecision. Where do I find someone to repair woodpecker holes from atop a tall, narrow ladder? Is that what roofers do? Is the parking lot across from Home Depot filled with such men?