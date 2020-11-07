Napa Journal: How to repair woodpecker carnage

Last winter a deranged woodpecker began drilling on the roof trim of our two-story house. Before we wised up, the bird had opened up six holes — two nearly the size of golf balls — 20 feet off the ground.
What had sounded like a city crew jackhammering asphalt was our home’s street frontage being reduced to Swiss cheese.
We flew into a tizzy and hissed at the bird, but there it was the next day, pounding away on another hole.
Talk about obsessive/compulsive!
An internet search came up with a solution: Pin strips of flapping Mylar in the bird’s work zone.
And that’s what gutsy me did. I first climbed onto our porch roof using an 8-foot stepladder, then hauled up an aluminum extension ladder and extended it nearly to its full length. This put me within striking distance of the bird’s most elevated damage.
It also put me at a dangerous height for someone who is not a spring chicken and never earned his living with a circus high wire act.
Holding onto the ladder as best I could, I climbed up and pressed thumbtacks into the soft fascia and watched the Mylar flap in the breeze.
Meanwhile, Cheryl hid in the house, fearful I’d botch the job and make a horrific thump as I fell back to earth. She knew of too many cases of people my age — even younger — who wrecked themselves in ladder incidents.
This psycho woodpecker wasn’t done. It began attacking the trim at the back of the house, but we knew what to do: More Mylar.
Our victory was hollow. We’d stopped the bird, but what about the mouse-like holes it had left behind?
Repairing the damage would mean balancing a putty knife, a tub of artificial wood, sandpaper, paint and paintbrush, all while hugging a near-vertical ladder.
Cheryl was emphatic that I leave the holes as they were. We’ll hire it out, she said. Or induce her exceptionally fit son with the “good core” to do it.
Cheryl made sense. I’m not as steady on my feet as I once was. Not wobbly, exactly, but my gyroscope definitely could use some fine tuning.
For months I was paralyzed with indecision. Where do I find someone to repair woodpecker holes from atop a tall, narrow ladder? Is that what roofers do? Is the parking lot across from Home Depot filled with such men?
What if a day laborer fell to his death on my watch? Could that be construed as white privilege of a most obscene sort?
This issue of the woodpecker holes kept me up at night. Winter was coming. The holes would fill with rain. The fascia would rot. And I was doing NOTHING!
I hated my indecision, my lack of resolve, my timidity. Something had to give.
Last Saturday I awoke with clarity. I’m going to repair the relatively low-altitude hole on the rear trim, I announced. Not dangerous!
Cheryl relented but absented herself so she couldn’t watch.
When this fix went well, I was emboldened. I began considering how to work on the considerably higher holes facing the street. This meant mentally rehearsing my ladder moves and visualizing what success would look like. I’m sure climbers planning free solos on El Capitan do something similar.
To the hush of a non-existent crowd, I began my ascent, working my way up and up and up, then leaned tightly against the ladder while waving a putty knife dipped in wood filler. It took multiple climbs as I filled the holes one by one.
I announced my success with a flourish. Did it! I’m my own hero, I told Cheryl.
Cheryl gave me a sour look. She said she didn’t like dead heroes.
I finished the job the next morning, sanding and painting while staying hyper-focused on my hands and feet ... and never looking down.
The glow of success stayed with me the rest of the day and into the night. What a brave (foolish) homeowner I am!
Watch Now: Firefighters rescue barn owl from Silverado Fire
Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!