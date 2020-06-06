Napa Journal: How white can a life be?

Last week was gut check time.
How much do I care about the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of police in Minneapolis?
How much do I care about the racism still embedded in American life, 155 years after the end of slavery?
As a middle class white American, have I become too comfortable with my life of relative privilege to do anything about anything?
Encountering the exhortation, “White people. Do something,” I cringed. White people have an outsized share of power in our society. Was I doing a blessed thing to help America achieve its ideals?
I’ve never been a crusader for anything, including social justice. I live a cerebral life. I digest the news. I attempt to treat everyone fairly. I vote as the occasion presents itself for a better world.
But in these times is that enough?
I’ve been a journalist all my working life, but not a heroic one. My stories may have helped a person here and there, but they’ve never righted a social wrong of any consequence.
Living in Napa, a person can be profoundly buffered from the adversities faced by African Americans. They are not in my everyday world.
That was true when I came here in the ‘70s and it’s true today.
How can that be? What’s the vibe that Napa gives off that makes it a white and brown town, but not black?
No matter where I’ve lived in the U.S., mine has been the whitest of lives. It’s as if I were a Laplander, not an American living in a multi-racial society.
When I was a kid, all of my public education — Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alabama and Tennessee — was in schools without people of color. In the South, it was because of strict segregation laws. In the North, de facto segregation.
Astonishingly, my class of 1,600 at a major public university back East in the ‘60s had only a handful of African Americans. A most egregious case of institutional racism.
My world became multi-racial only briefly when I was in the Army. The military promoted American ideals in a way that civilian life did not.
Over my past 47 years in the Register newsroom, I’ve worked with just one African American. She left after a few months for greener pastures.
What to make of a life so apart from people of color?
I’d like to think my isolation wasn’t motivated by prejudice. I was birthed into a white realm and just never left it. I’m not a big city guy, I’ve always told myself.
My life has been shaped by forces far bigger than I. Powerful, unfair forces that clear an easier path for some people and put obstacles in the way of others.
I’ve spent my life raising a family, working my job — in short, focused on me.
Beyond me, millions of Americans have struggled for acceptance and opportunities that I’ve taken for granted.
Ironically, I had contempt for South Africa’s former apartheid regime, yet, practically speaking, my segregated life in America was about as severe.
What a muddle, this life of mine. Professed high ideals, but no action.
And so I note that Napa did itself proud last weekend when hundreds of people, but not I, marched for racial justice. Peacefully.
And Napa’s police chief, Robert Plummer, an African American, was photographed kneeling humbly in front of a line of protesters who wanted to know whose side he was on.
When I saw the photo, my heart leapt.
Chief Plummer and the peaceful marchers were the face of our best selves.
