Napa Journal: How white can a life be?

How can that be? What’s the vibe that Napa gives off that makes it a white and brown town, but not black?

No matter where I’ve lived in the U.S., mine has been the whitest of lives. It’s as if I were a Laplander, not an American living in a multi-racial society.

When I was a kid, all of my public education — Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alabama and Tennessee — was in schools without people of color. In the South, it was because of strict segregation laws. In the North, de facto segregation.

Astonishingly, my class of 1,600 at a major public university back East in the ‘60s had only a handful of African Americans. A most egregious case of institutional racism.

My world became multi-racial only briefly when I was in the Army. The military promoted American ideals in a way that civilian life did not.

Over my past 47 years in the Register newsroom, I’ve worked with just one African American. She left after a few months for greener pastures.

What to make of a life so apart from people of color?

I’d like to think my isolation wasn’t motivated by prejudice. I was birthed into a white realm and just never left it. I’m not a big city guy, I’ve always told myself.