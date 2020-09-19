Napa Journal: I dared breathe the air

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My sisters have been thinking of me.

They were moved by the lurid TV images of the western landscape on fire, the skies across the Bay Area a hellscape.

“The fires out there look terrible,” texted my sister in Florida with whom I normally only have contact at Christmas.

“I’m hoping you and Cheryl are OK,” echoed my sister in Tennessee, another watcher of national news.

Glad to be in your thoughts, I replied to both. But right now we’re not in fire danger; it’s a bad air crisis. We’re all hunkered down. Like Londoners during the Blitz.

Did national news mention our heat wave? The 112-degree reading on our porch Labor Day? Can the South top that?

When we have earthquakes, I brag about those, too.

In truth, repeated buffering by extreme weather has diminished some of my natural ebullience. A person can take the new abnormal for only so long.

Beaten down by the heat, on Labor Day I did what I would otherwise never do: I volunteered to go with Cheryl to Costco.

Life’s options shrink when it’s 112 degrees and your home doesn’t have air conditioning. Do I fry eggs?