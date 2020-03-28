Napa Journal: Is a scone a reason not to shelter-in-home?

She sobbed for Kenny, but more so for what the virus was doing to life on planet Earth.

After a quick walkaround the farmers market, we bounced to Le Paris bakery on Brown Street and bought baked goods, observing six-foot separation the whole time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Now where to eat? Conditions outside were frigid, so we went to the Register building and ate in a desolate lunchroom after disinfecting ourselves and table surfaces per posted instructions.

A bit weird, for sure. We were feeling our way with the new protocols.

Next, a visit to Home Depot which was open as an essential community service. We had two missions. Number one: Vinyl fencing — temporary protection so we could take down and replace a wood fence damaged in a winter windstorm.

Number two: 10 bags of mulch, on sale, for the yard.

I didn’t know if mulch-shopping fit the intent of the home-sheltering rules. Were some Home Depot department on-limits and others off-limits? Mulch would certainly allow Cheryl to spend more quality garden time in the weeks ahead.

Home Depot had few shoppers. We didn’t linger. Only once did we violate the six-foot rule — when the clerk leaned over to scan the mulch.