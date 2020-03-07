Napa Journal: Is it wise to shake hands these days?

I ran into an old acquaintance last Saturday at the Farmers Market, but instead of shaking hands, we paused, then made a show of bumping elbows.
Both of us thought better of skin contact, what with COVID-19 popping up here and there beyond Napa County and perhaps soon everywhere.
Were we overreacting? Maybe a little.
But when you spend considerable time each day reading and thinking about the coronavirus, it messes with your mind.
The fact is, I never get the flu. I come down with the common cold less frequently than most people. As a consequence, I’ve imagined myself as having a superior immune system.
As Cheryl would say, that’s Courtney vanity for you.
But that doesn’t definitively answer the question: If exposed, could I rebuff a plague virus? I just don’t know.
What I do know is that when people around me get jittery about a new virus, it rubs off.
A coworker went to Mass on Sunday and found the bowl for holy water covered as a public health measure. Parishioners were advised not to shake hands during the service.
Cheryl has a Sacramento relative who skipped church Sunday to avoid crowd contact. She’d been sick. With a new virus lurking out there, staying home seemed the safest thing to do.
A friend has canceled a Canadian river cruise. Why take the chance of going so far afield?
In my daily routines, I don’t mix it up with that many people. I’m not the family’s main shopper. I don’t go to community meetings. I feel mostly buffered.
Yet last week I was called to the Register’s front counter to talk to a stranger who wanted to air a grievance.
As I walked up, I had to decide: Do I talk to him through a hole in the lobby window, avoiding a handshake, or do I meet him friendly and go into the lobby?
Glimpsing the guy through the glass, I made a snap assessment. He looked a little frazzled, like someone who could use a proper greeting.
Sucking it up, I entered the lobby and extended my hand. As we shook, I noted the qualities of the skin I was touching — exceptionally warm and rough. Our stand-up conversation went well. He thanked me at the end.
After this feel-good moment, I streaked to the men’s room and did one of those prescribed 20-second hand scrubs. Hand washing feels ridiculously good these days.
Back at my computer work station, I put my hands to work typing. But when I paused, they drifted off to do their own thing. That is to say, they committed egregious violations of a basic public health protocol: no face touching.
To protect against a possible pandemic, the experts give two basic bits of advice: Wash your hands religiously and stop touching your face.
Your nose is more than a nose for breathing, your eyes are more than an organ for sight. They and the mouth are “mucous membranes” — portals through which viruses enter the body.
If I were caught on a hidden camera, you’d see my hands itching and scratching and rubbing these mucous membranes, consciously and unconsciously, all day long.
It’s as if, in light of all the best self-care advice that I’ve been absorbing of late, I have a death wish.
I don’t know what to do about my wandering hands. Women who wear makeup apparently have an easier time keeping their hands away from their faces.
Since I don’t wear makeup, my hands go wherever they want whenever they want. They seem to regard my face as their home port.
As I type these sentences, I can feel my eyes itching and my nose about to twitch. I may even have something caught between my front teeth.
Humans were given hands for moments such as these, COVID-19 be damned.
