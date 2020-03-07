You are the owner of this article.
Napa Journal: Is it wise to shake hands these days?

Kevin Courtney

Kevin Courtney is city editor of the Napa Valley Register.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

I ran into an old acquaintance last Saturday at the Farmers Market, but instead of shaking hands, we paused, then made a show of bumping elbows.

Both of us thought better of skin contact, what with COVID-19 popping up here and there beyond Napa County and perhaps soon everywhere.

Were we overreacting? Maybe a little.

But when you spend considerable time each day reading and thinking about the coronavirus, it messes with your mind.

The fact is, I never get the flu. I come down with the common cold less frequently than most people. As a consequence, I’ve imagined myself as having a superior immune system.

As Cheryl would say, that’s Courtney vanity for you.

But that doesn’t definitively answer the question: If exposed, could I rebuff a plague virus? I just don’t know.

What I do know is that when people around me get jittery about a new virus, it rubs off.

A coworker went to Mass on Sunday and found the bowl for holy water covered as a public health measure. Parishioners were advised not to shake hands during the service.

Cheryl has a Sacramento relative who skipped church Sunday to avoid crowd contact. She’d been sick. With a new virus lurking out there, staying home seemed the safest thing to do.

A friend has canceled a Canadian river cruise. Why take the chance of going so far afield?

In my daily routines, I don’t mix it up with that many people. I’m not the family’s main shopper. I don’t go to community meetings. I feel mostly buffered.

Yet last week I was called to the Register’s front counter to talk to a stranger who wanted to air a grievance.

As I walked up, I had to decide: Do I talk to him through a hole in the lobby window, avoiding a handshake, or do I meet him friendly and go into the lobby?

Glimpsing the guy through the glass, I made a snap assessment. He looked a little frazzled, like someone who could use a proper greeting.

Sucking it up, I entered the lobby and extended my hand. As we shook, I noted the qualities of the skin I was touching — exceptionally warm and rough. Our stand-up conversation went well. He thanked me at the end.

After this feel-good moment, I streaked to the men’s room and did one of those prescribed 20-second hand scrubs. Hand washing feels ridiculously good these days.

Back at my computer work station, I put my hands to work typing. But when I paused, they drifted off to do their own thing. That is to say, they committed egregious violations of a basic public health protocol: no face touching.

To protect against a possible pandemic, the experts give two basic bits of advice: Wash your hands religiously and stop touching your face.

Your nose is more than a nose for breathing, your eyes are more than an organ for sight. They and the mouth are “mucous membranes” — portals through which viruses enter the body.

If I were caught on a hidden camera, you’d see my hands itching and scratching and rubbing these mucous membranes, consciously and unconsciously, all day long.

It’s as if, in light of all the best self-care advice that I’ve been absorbing of late, I have a death wish.

I don’t know what to do about my wandering hands. Women who wear makeup apparently have an easier time keeping their hands away from their faces.

Since I don’t wear makeup, my hands go wherever they want whenever they want. They seem to regard my face as their home port.

As I type these sentences, I can feel my eyes itching and my nose about to twitch. I may even have something caught between my front teeth.

Humans were given hands for moments such as these, COVID-19 be damned.

Kevin can be reached at kcourtney@napanews.com.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

