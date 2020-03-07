Napa Journal: Is it wise to shake hands these days?

I ran into an old acquaintance last Saturday at the Farmers Market, but instead of shaking hands, we paused, then made a show of bumping elbows.

Both of us thought better of skin contact, what with COVID-19 popping up here and there beyond Napa County and perhaps soon everywhere.

Were we overreacting? Maybe a little.

But when you spend considerable time each day reading and thinking about the coronavirus, it messes with your mind.

The fact is, I never get the flu. I come down with the common cold less frequently than most people. As a consequence, I’ve imagined myself as having a superior immune system.

As Cheryl would say, that’s Courtney vanity for you.

But that doesn’t definitively answer the question: If exposed, could I rebuff a plague virus? I just don’t know.

What I do know is that when people around me get jittery about a new virus, it rubs off.

A coworker went to Mass on Sunday and found the bowl for holy water covered as a public health measure. Parishioners were advised not to shake hands during the service.