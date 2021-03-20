Napa Journal: Is the second COVID shot a doozy?

After getting my shot mid-morning, I went back to work feeling slightly euphoric. I felt I’d won the vaccination lottery. When I texted Cheryl that my appointment had gone off without a hitch, she responded with celebratory emojis.

I continued feeling perfectly fine into the evening. Our after-work routines needed no adjustment. Arm soreness increased near bedtime, but nothing awful.

I tossed a bit more than usual that night. Near dawn, I dreamed that Cheryl had stripped our house down to the studs so as to better clean it.

This absurdity got me so worked up that I started sputtering in my sleep. Cheryl had to shake me back to reality.

Was that a Moderna-induced bad dream?

When my alarm went off, I crawled out of bed and did a self-assessment. Fever? No. Nausea? No. Headache? No. Chills? No? Muscle pain? Not really. Tiredness? Maybe.

Nothing seemed specifically wrong with me but I wasn’t my usual jackrabbit self at breakfast. Was this vaccination malaise?

To be safe, I called in sick. If not now, then when? Then went back to bed and slept for two hours fully clothed under the covers. A healthy me would NEVER do that.