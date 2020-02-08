Some people live cashless lives, but I still carry a wallet with a few 20s tucked inside. You just never know.
Some people get every bill and personal communication delivered electronically, but I still maintain a curbside mailbox. You just never know.
In the course of a typical year my mailbox receives a thousand or more solicitations, two or three Christmas cards, a couple of thank-you notes and zero letters.
All of which raises the question: If I didn’t have a mailbox, would it even matter?
Ignore this blase attitude. It’s fake. When the rusted door to our mailbox fell off last week, I freaked. While our household hardly receives any mail worth stealing, the prospect of deliveries sitting exposed to passing strangers was beyond unnerving.
How does a mailbox door rust off? Very slowly. In our case, it took 44 years.
Cheryl recalls installing the mailbox in 1976, the year she teamed up with a neighbor to build a platform for two galvanized steel mail receptacles and a cluster of newspaper tubes.
Assuming any new mailbox might also last 44 years, we didn’t rush off to buy a replacement. First, I did a crash survey of how neighbors were receiving their mail.
On a morning jog, I examined four miles of mailboxes in Browns Valley. I noted that some areas had no curbside mailboxes at all. These homes apparently predated the requirement that carriers be able to drop off mail without leaving their vehicles.
I lived in such a house once. It was sweet to have mail delivered to our front door. Not only was mail safer, but we got to know the carriers who walked the route.
From my jogging survey, I can report that the vast majority of street boxes are of traditional design, resembling tiny Quonset huts, and sit on simple poles or posts. But some people get fancy.
They’ve crafted substantial pedestals of brick and stone —sometimes the material matches the trim on their homes — then perch the mailbox on top.
If the pedestal is mighty and the mailbox is dinky, the look is not a particularly good one. Head’s up, people.
Some folks take the traditional mailbox and decorate it to resemble a toy house where a doll might live. Which is cute.
A few take this theme a step further and plant flowers around the base. Which is maybe too cute.
Some buy metal boxes and posts that are incredibly ornate. I wondered if perhaps this was too fancy. Is your house Versailles? Are you Louis XIV?
Then there are the austere black boxes of substantial capacity that lock. I suppose this makes sense, mail theft being what it is these days.
My street has 11 unlocked mailboxes and three locked, which I interpret to mean we live on a relatively safe street. The Neighborhood Watch sign at the entrance must be doing its job.
But up Partrick Road where homes are infrequent and eyes-on-the-street practically non-existent, it’s all locked boxes. A lot of locked gates, too.
A letter would have to pass through a series of security measures — like someone trying to visit a loved one at San Quentin — to reach its intended recipient.
We headed off last Saturday morning for Home Depot to check out their inventory. Nothing I’d seen in my neighborhood had changed my desire for a replacement without ornamentation or locks or fancy pedestal. I wanted to keep it simple.
Home Depot had a bunch. We bought a lovely black one of galvanized steel for $18. The color matches our asphalt. With me fetching tools and extension cord, it took Cheryl about 30 minutes to install it.
The new mailbox looks wonderful. The door closes with a reassuring snap. The flag is a blazing red. Bring on the mail!
The neighbor with whom we share the mailbox platform stopped to admire our postal upgrade. Our new shiny box sits next to his rust-covered one with a flag that is no longer red.
I suspect he was pea green with envy. I know I would be.