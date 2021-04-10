Napa Journal: Jogging in the dark with a stranger

Detecting a slow-walking human, I felt a chill run up my spine. No one has ever come down my dead-end, unlit street at this hour.

I swung wide to give this shadow figure wide berth and started running. And the moment I did, this person — a woman, as it turned out — began running, too. In the same direction as me.

Total creep-out!

I suspected she was as freaked as I. Maybe more so. Had she interpreted my running as an attack?

The male ego being what it is, I decided I'd zip on by her, while staying a road's width away, and leave her in my dust.

She must have had similar thoughts. She cranked it into high gear.

There we were, two strangers, male and female, running as if for our very lives.

This was unsustainable. I backed off. I didn't want to have my intentions misinterpreted. Not on a pitch-black street.

I considered calling out: "Not to worry. I'm a fellow runner."

Immediately I reconsidered. That might only escalate the creepiness.

She kept running. I kept running. When she began to tire and slow down, I slowed down, while maintaining a 75-yard gap between us.