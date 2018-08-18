Some of the biggest names in Napa Valley journalism were at my place last Sunday afternoon.
I mean some of the biggest. The Barry Eberlings and the Howard Yunes, the Dave Stonebergs and Jesse Duartes, the Sasha Paulsens and the J.L. Sousas. An all-star lineup.
We media types don’t socialize as often as you might imagine. The last time that the news crews of the Register, the American Canyon Eagle, the St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan had been invited to our house was 2013.
Now, five years later, Cheryl and I were doing it again.
We awoke that Sunday morning, seven hours before party time, and exchanged panic-stricken looks. Were we crazy?
We’re not social butterflies, we hardly host anybody for anything, yet in a few hours we’d have 20 people on our deck expecting a good time.
We all share a news-gathering mission, but have fun together? That seemed like a stretch.
And why had I dragged Cheryl into it? She’s not media, yet here she was, in charge of the menu, the shopping and now the kitchen prep.
Was the pressure getting to her? “I didn’t sleep a wink,” she said.
Me neither, I said. We’re dead hosts walking.
We ate quick bowls of Cheerios, then went at it. There was lots to do. Assembling tables and chairs on the deck. A scramble to find three umbrellas for shade. Endless kitchen work.
Unsure of how to be most helpful, I wandered around the yard knocking down spider webs and nipping expired agapanthus blossoms.
To bolster the “party atmosphere,” I decided to dress up. I unearthed a shirt from when the Register fielded a softball team, The Headliners.
Pretty cute, huh?
While Cheryl assembled ingredients for a taco bar, I tackled desserts. That is to say, I drove to Whole Foods.
Only after loading my cart with apple and cherry pies and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey did I discover I’d left my wallet at home. I also discovered that I’d sat on my reading glasses and snapped the frame.
Back home I went. There I found Cheryl dealing with her own distress. The microwave had just malfunctioned, nearly setting the kitchen on fire.
We exchanged somber looks. Perhaps this party wasn’t meant to be.
In any case, I still had desserts to buy and a cooler to seed with beer, flavored fizzy waters and inferior wine. I expected more exciting libations from our guests.
As the clock ticked down, I pestered Cheryl, who had four burners going in the kitchen, for things to do. Take this out, she said. Take that out. And no more questions.
I retreated to a deck chair pointed toward the street and tried to center myelf.
Deep breaths, Courtney, deep breaths.
Then, out of the corner of my eye, I spied the begonias. They were wilting!
Five minutes after the appointed hour, the first arrival: Maria Sestito, the guest of honor and party DJ who’s departing the Register for greener pastures.
Maria was relaxed and happy. So were the next folks to arrive. Soon the deck was filled with relaxed and happy people.
We had a party!
I honestly can’t say much about the next three hours. People ate and drank and talked. Wherever I turned, laughter.
I mostly flit about. There were cups in need of filling, chairs in need of repositioning, people who might benefit from attention. All the while, Cheryl wrangled food.
Then, faster than seemed possible, the party soufflé collapsed. People hugged, said their goodbyes and off they went. The dreaded event was over.
The cleanup took nearly three hours. Cheryl and I went to bed exhausted, but pleased with ourselves.
It had been a decent party. We’re going to do it again in another five years.