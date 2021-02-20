Napa Journal: Jumping into the fray on Valentine's Day

Every husband feels the pressure of doing right by Valentine’s Day. For me, expectations are greater than for most.

Valentines happens to also be our anniversary, giving the day more significance than, say, a simple box of chocolates can express.

And that’s not all. Cheryl decided we should get married on Feb. 14 so she could “redeem the date.” Her first marriage had officially ended on Valentine’s.

No pressure, Kevin, no pressure.

If left up to me, I wouldn’t have chosen to share our anniversary with every amorous American. A little privacy, please.

Also, the competition for restaurant reservations is fierce on Feb. 14.

We’ve sometimes deflected a week. Last year we went on an anniversary jaunt to Carmel the week after. No crowds.

But that was pre-pandemic. Traveling this year didn’t feel right.

Cheryl proposed we stay home and order out — something we hadn’t done during the pandemic despite many temptations.

Hers was a modest proposal for such a big moment in our shared lives. A relatively frugal one, too.