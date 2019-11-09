I’m sure some Napa County residents had their power off for more consecutive hours during the windstorms of two weeks ago than the Courtneys, but I don’t personally know any of them.
Within my friendship and journalism circles, we took the top prize.
Seeking maximum sympathy, I tell people we were without electricity for SIX STRAIGHT DAYS, which is technically true if partial days count.
If you tally only consecutive hours in the dark, the total was 114 hours, which in my book is none too shabby for urban Californians. We’re not talking Tahoe ski cabin, but primary Bay Area residence.
In last week’s column, I dumped hard on PG&E for never telling us — through its Public Safety Power Shutoff locator — that the Courtney address would be affected in any way by planned outages.
Our home power wasn’t supposed to go off ... until it did. And then it stayed off for nearly a week.
Several readers wrote me about the column. While loathed to defend PG&E about anything, they said I probably misrepresented my situation. There were at least several weather-related outages in my neighborhood over that six-day period that probably contributed to my situation, they said.
That is to say, my dark time wasn’t all PG&E’s safety shutoffs.
Excellent point.
What still confuses me is how a fallen tree limb here, a wire down there could add up to 114 hours of continuous disruption of service. Surely we were also affected by a deliberate shutdown order for which there was no warning.
I asked PG&E if they could clarity my situation. Would the historical record of unplanned outages in my corner of town explain things?
This was a big ask. PG&E has many more important things on its mind than what happened at the Courtney household in late October.
In her response, the PG&E rep commiserated with me. “We recognize the hardship of not having electric service,” she wrote.
Speaking broadly, she noted that many PG&E customers were intentionally shut off during that six-day period without the advance notice that the utility tries to provide. The weather situation was dynamic. Decisions about safety shutoffs had to be made quickly, she said.
I don’t disagree. That was a historic week for everybody. None of us had ever before seen such rambunctious weather, paired with a roaring Sonoma County fire and a new PG&E safety shutoff policy.
My power returned sometime Thursday afternoon. We didn’t know it until we drove up our street after work and saw a neighbor’s fountain making a lovely gurgling sound. Only then did I dare to push the garage door opener button.
What a sight. Our entire house pulsated with electrons waiting to do our biding. The fridge thrummed, lights glowed with the flick of a switch.
At this glorious moment of restoration, who on the planet had it better than us? No one, we said, skipping around the kitchen.
When we hauled out refrigerator foods, Cheryl made me the sniffer.
Sliced mushrooms? Foul. A clump of half-frozen cooked chicken? Possibly OK if we recooked. Previously unopened cow milk? Still sweet. Those zucchini? Mush. A package of salmon filets? Forget it. Our frozen backyard peaches? Discolored and squishy, but still flavorful.
At dawn the next morning, the irrigation system kicked in for the first time in nearly a week. And so did the pool filter and skimmer, which had their work cut out for them after those powerful, leaf-shredding winds.
A week has passed and we’re still giddy at having normalcy back. At night, we stream entertainment and take hot showers.
We are rich in creature comforts. We are some of the richest people on the planet.
Before the big outage, I may have forgotten that.