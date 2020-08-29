Napa Journal: Let's talk about those new roundabouts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Caltrans was enthusiastic about stringing together three roundabouts at the western approach to downtown Napa, but was anyone else?

Was congestion so horribly bad where First and Second streets jam up against California Boulevard and the freeway that even one roundabout, let alone three, was needed?

Some locals were nonchalant as construction began last summer. They’d encountered roundabouts in the English countryside — while driving on the wrong side of the road no less — and survived.

Others had grown up with rotaries and traffic circles back East. No big deal, they said.

To those people I said, good for you.

But we live in Napa, a sun-kissed California town where Caltrans was proposing three roundabouts — one after the other after the other. I didn’t see any parallels.

Caltrans had the support of the city. Indeed, Eric Whan, the now-retired deputy public works director, displayed a boyish enthusiasm for the roundabouts to come.

Traffic would flow better. Long waits at rush hour for lights to turn green would be no more. With roundabouts, motorists would slow up, maybe pause, then zip on through, he said.