Napa Journal: Lights, camera, action!

Because of home sheltering, I got to attend a birthday party in Nashville last week. By video.

My brother-in-law was turning 70, a not insignificant milestone. But would I have flown to Nashville in normal times for the occasion? Probably not.

As I say, Jamie is a brother-in-law, not a brother. And Nashville is 2,000 miles from Napa.

But these are pandemic times. Even Nashvillians were not invited to physically attend Jamie’s party. Everyone would submit birthday greetings by video.

I don’t do selfie videos. It’s never even occurred to me to do so.

But now? During covid? Cool!

Only I procrastinated and the date for the video-based birthday party drew closer.

Apparently I wasn’t the only one to dally. With a week to go, my sister had to send out reminders, including instructions on how to make videos with your phone.

Reading Dorothy’s reminder, one might suppose that some invitees were having technological issues.

Don’t look at me. I know about videos. I just don’t do ‘em.

With Dorothy’s reminder, I began writing a script in my head.