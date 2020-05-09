Napa Journal: Lights, camera, action!

Because of home sheltering, I got to attend a birthday party in Nashville last week. By video.
My brother-in-law was turning 70, a not insignificant milestone. But would I have flown to Nashville in normal times for the occasion? Probably not.
As I say, Jamie is a brother-in-law, not a brother. And Nashville is 2,000 miles from Napa.
But these are pandemic times. Even Nashvillians were not invited to physically attend Jamie’s party. Everyone would submit birthday greetings by video.
I don’t do selfie videos. It’s never even occurred to me to do so.
But now? During covid? Cool!
Only I procrastinated and the date for the video-based birthday party drew closer.
Apparently I wasn’t the only one to dally. With a week to go, my sister had to send out reminders, including instructions on how to make videos with your phone.
Reading Dorothy’s reminder, one might suppose that some invitees were having technological issues.
Don’t look at me. I know about videos. I just don’t do ‘em.
With Dorothy’s reminder, I began writing a script in my head.
What to say about Jamie and his 70th?
Good job, Jamie!
You made it, Jamie!
Welcome to the club, you old duck hunter you!
While thinking about the words, I also wondered where I should speak them. Perhaps a garden background that showcased Cheryl’s wildflowers?
We also have a vineyard across the street. Perhaps I could steal that for my backdrop. It would scream “wine country.”
Or maybe it would be best to stay indoors and shoot myself in front of the fireplace mantel displaying Cheryl’s ornamental birds. That would be a good domestic look.
Better yet, why don’t I pose in front a bookcase jammed with classy, clearly legible titles such as “War and Peace” and “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”?
Only we don’t own such classy books. Nor do we have a bookcase. It sits dismantled in the living room, ready for reassembly someday.
For backdrop inspiration, I scrutinized the explosion of live streaming specials intended to entertain stir-crazy Americans while raising money for pandemic-related causes.
I’ve watched pop singers sing from home. Comedians doing stand-up from home. Broadway performers doing happy-90th-birthday-Stephen-Sondheim from home.
I’ve liked the intimacy of these moments. Everyone looks more human. Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Will Ferrell, everyone.
Some perform from their couches, others their bedrooms. Some from their pantries which may have exceptional acoustics.
My takeaway: I could video myself anywhere. The pandemic has lowered the backdrop bar.
Naturally, I wanted Cheryl to participate in my happy birthday, Jamie, video, but she begged off. I was the significant Courtney, not she, she said.
I disagreed. Cheryl had been the key player in getting our house ready for a Dorothy and Jamie visit in mid-March — the visit that never happened. Nashville canceled when the threat of covid to airline travel became apparent.
More days passed. I procrastinated some more until I could procrastinate no longer.
As Cheryl stir-fried vegetables in the kitchen, I whipped out my phone, filled the screen with my bobbing head and started spouting words in the living room.
Happy birthday words. Silly words. Don’t-you-wish-you’d-come-to-California-and-been-forced-to-shelter-in-place-in-wine-country words.
At last moment, as if scripted, Cheryl swooped in and bestowed her own cheer. “Happy birthday, Jamie,” she beamed from the edge of the frame.
It was quite the 30-second show.
I think Cheryl and I are video naturals.
