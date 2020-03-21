Napa Journal: Living in a time of coronavirus

Before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, my dad was a high school teacher in Massachusetts, my mother a nursing student in Memphis.
When they met months later, my dad had become an army captain, my mother an army nurse. They quickly married and he went off to war. I was conceived upon his return three years later.
For me, a lovely story. I somehow emerged from the cataclysm of World War II.
It leaves me wondering if the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus cataclysm, will someday produce some positives.
Right now everything is so horribly bleak. Public life in Napa and much of the world is shutting down in ways that would have been considered unthinkable beyond the pages of a sci-fi novel.
For weeks I had considered the coranavirus news disturbing, but nothing that would threaten my little world. At home and at the Register, I kept on keeping on.
I was so naive. I never imagined Napa community life shriveling to a husk of its former self in only a few days’ time.
I had thought sheltering at home was something people did for an hour or two, during a police or fire emergency, say — not a new lifestyle without a realistic end in sight.
As I write this, the Register newsroom is more than half empty, with five reporters and several editors working from home. Those of us still coming to work enter through a lobby locked to keep out the public. The newsroom smells of hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
But at least I’m coming to work. Journalism is considered an “essential activity” under California’s shelter-at-home order. Meanwhile, untold numbers of my neighbors are abruptly losing their livelihoods.
Cheryl has a job that is also considered essential during a pandemic. Each morning we both drive off to work just like normal.
Of course, nothing is remotely “normal.” The streets don’t look normal. The remaining opened stores don’t look normal. The most common diversions outside the home — movies, restaurants, coffeehouses — are either closed or operating as takeout.
This is as mind-bending a situation as the one that confronted my parents at the start of WWII. I can understand rallying to defeat a military aggressor. But fight an invisible microbe that could be anywhere, on anyone, and spreading?
Is anyone sleeping soundly through all this? We’re not.
Cheryl and I both have adult children who lost their jobs last week. Worry ripples through my brain at night. Cheryl also lies awake over concern for her pregnant daughter and a son who works with the homeless in San Francisco.
They say humans can habituate to whatever life throws at them. The abnormal soon becomes the new normal. Maybe that’s what it will take for good sleep to return.
I have a confession to make. This is a gratifying time to be working for a community newspaper. Readers have an insatiable appetite for coronavirus news and it’s our job to provide it.
Weirdly, I’m helping to report news that my brain has trouble fully accepting. Is it really true that when I’m not working or shopping for groceries, I’m basically not supposed to be out and about, unless maybe I’m hiking?
So I stay home and what? Climb the walls? Binge watch? Read my old New Yorkers?
Cheryl and I are talking more at night. We linger over dinner and process the coronavirus developments of the day. This favorite business is now closed. A doctor’s visit just got postponed. Will the dentist be next?
People are still calling the Register wanting stories on topics that have nothing to do with the coronavirus. Topics that we might have jumped on in normal times.
But now?
The world has changed, I want to say.
