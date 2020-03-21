Napa Journal: Living in a time of coronavirus

Before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, my dad was a high school teacher in Massachusetts, my mother a nursing student in Memphis.

When they met months later, my dad had become an army captain, my mother an army nurse. They quickly married and he went off to war. I was conceived upon his return three years later.

For me, a lovely story. I somehow emerged from the cataclysm of World War II.

It leaves me wondering if the COVID-19 pandemic, a virus cataclysm, will someday produce some positives.

Right now everything is so horribly bleak. Public life in Napa and much of the world is shutting down in ways that would have been considered unthinkable beyond the pages of a sci-fi novel.

For weeks I had considered the coranavirus news disturbing, but nothing that would threaten my little world. At home and at the Register, I kept on keeping on.

I was so naive. I never imagined Napa community life shriveling to a husk of its former self in only a few days’ time.

I had thought sheltering at home was something people did for an hour or two, during a police or fire emergency, say — not a new lifestyle without a realistic end in sight.